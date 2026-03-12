Conflicting accounts emerge after 5 month old baby dies during nursery care

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 12, 2026, 3:26 PM
140 2 minutes read
Conflicting accounts emerge after 5 month old baby dies during nursery care | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวไทยนิวส์7 Thainews7

A Thai mother accused a nursery in Bangkok of causing the death of her five month old daughter, while the nursery owner denied wrongdoing and claimed the child was not properly cared for at home, alleging the baby’s stepfather fed the infant a soft drink.

The 37 year old mother asked the Paveena Foundation for Children and Women to help her pursue the case, saying her daughter died while under the care of a nursery in Soi Suk Sawat 30 in Rat Burana district.

The mother alleged the nursery owner gave her baby medicine intended for older children, causing the infant to bleed from the nose and later die. She presented a doctor-issued death certificate to the foundation and said it stated the baby died from circulatory collapse.

In response, the nursery owner, identified only as A, told Channel 7 yesterday, March 11, that the mother’s account was distorted and denied giving the infant any medicine intended for older children.

A said she had known the mother for a long time because they live in the same community where the nursery is located. She said the woman first brought the baby to the nursery in December last year and provided the child’s personal documents. A said she was the one who took the infant to hospital for vaccinations.

Thai mother blames Bangkok nursery for daughter's death
Photo via KhaoSod

After the vaccination, a doctor provided a bottle of painkillers and fever-reducing medicine in case the baby developed symptoms following the injection. She said she gave the baby that medicine after the vaccination, and the infant showed no allergic reaction.

The mother later faced financial hardships and could not afford to pay for childcare. The infant was then taken care of at home for a brief period.

Related Articles

However, it was reported that the mother sometimes continued bringing the baby to the nursery. She did not say whether the mother paid for those later visits.

A went on to explain that the mother and her new husband brought the baby to the nursery on March 1. A claimed she saw the man feed the baby a soft drink and said she warned him not to do it again for the child’s safety.

Bangkok nursery denies wrongdoings in death of five month old baby
A | Photo via Amarin TV

That evening, the baby developed a high fever. A called the mother more than 10 times to ask her to take the child to the hospital, but received no answer. The mother later messaged her and asked her to give the baby the same medicine provided on the vaccination day.

A followed the request and insisted she did not have, and did not administer, any other medicine. She denied the mother’s claim that she gave the baby medicine for older children.

Unfortunately, the child’s condition worsened, leading A to send the baby to a hospital in the morning on March 4. A said during the interview…

“I don’t understand why the mother shifted the blame onto me. She doesn’t even care about her child. I had to buy her nappies and milk several times.”

A said she planned to meet officers at Rat Burana Police Station and present evidence to support her account. As of now, the baby’s mother has not provided further clarification beyond her complaint to the foundation.

Latest Thailand News
German tourist dies after falling from ninth floor of Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Pattaya News

German tourist dies after falling from ninth floor of Pattaya hotel

14 minutes ago
Conflicting accounts emerge after 5 month old baby dies during nursery care | Thaiger Bangkok News

Conflicting accounts emerge after 5 month old baby dies during nursery care

26 minutes ago
Rayong restaurant rampage over fried rice caught on CCTV | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Rayong restaurant rampage over fried rice caught on CCTV

55 minutes ago
Russian man gropes Thai tattoo artist outside Pattaya studio | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian man gropes Thai tattoo artist outside Pattaya studio

2 hours ago
Aircraft graveyard clip filmed by foreigner raises entry questions | Thaiger Tourism News

Aircraft graveyard clip filmed by foreigner raises entry questions

2 hours ago
Family suspects foul play after woman found in forest in underwear | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Family suspects foul play after woman found in forest in underwear

3 hours ago
Thai woman admits borrowing friend’s car for abduction and assault plan | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai woman admits borrowing friend’s car for abduction and assault plan

4 hours ago
Chon Buri student hit, left with wounds for incomplete homework | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Chon Buri student hit, left with wounds for incomplete homework

4 hours ago
UK–Thailand AI Conference brings investors and tech leaders together ahead of London Tech Week | Thaiger Technology News

UK–Thailand AI Conference brings investors and tech leaders together ahead of London Tech Week

5 hours ago
Thai Airways raises ticket prices 10–15% amid higher fuel costs | Thaiger Business News

Thai Airways raises ticket prices 10–15% amid higher fuel costs

5 hours ago
4 Chinese nationals rescued from human trafficking in Tak | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

4 Chinese nationals rescued from human trafficking in Tak

6 hours ago
An entire overview of the US-Israel war with Iran &#8211; How does it affect Thailand? | Thaiger Thailand News

An entire overview of the US-Israel war with Iran – How does it affect Thailand?

22 hours ago
Pattaya deer accident leaves taxi rider and foreign passenger injured | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya deer accident leaves taxi rider and foreign passenger injured

22 hours ago
Almost 500 teenagers gather nightly for street racing in Pattani | Thaiger South Thailand News

Almost 500 teenagers gather nightly for street racing in Pattani

22 hours ago
Cabinet orders WFH for public sector amid energy pressures | Thaiger Thai Law News

Cabinet orders WFH for public sector amid energy pressures

23 hours ago
4 Thai people detained after failing to steal gold necklace from Indian man | Thaiger Pattaya News

4 Thai people detained after failing to steal gold necklace from Indian man

23 hours ago
Air India Express plane stuck on runway after hard landing in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Air India Express plane stuck on runway after hard landing in Phuket

24 hours ago
Bangkok delivery rider caught on CCTV filming under skirt of vendor | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok delivery rider caught on CCTV filming under skirt of vendor

1 day ago
Photos of students discarding cash outside exam rooms debunked | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Photos of students discarding cash outside exam rooms debunked

1 day ago
Thai man finds bloodstains in his car after lending it to friend | Thaiger Crime News

Thai man finds bloodstains in his car after lending it to friend

1 day ago
Thai women step in with tissues to help after coffee spills on a train | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai women step in with tissues to help after coffee spills on a train

1 day ago
Foreign couple criticised for kissing in Phuket temple | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign couple criticised for kissing in Phuket temple

1 day ago
Russian woman arrested over illegal beauty clinic in Pattaya condo | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian woman arrested over illegal beauty clinic in Pattaya condo

1 day ago
Cambodia temple photo spot compared to Wat Mahathat landmark | Thaiger Tourism News

Cambodia temple photo spot compared to Wat Mahathat landmark

1 day ago
Foreigner filmed running naked on Pattaya beach road | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreigner filmed running naked on Pattaya beach road

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 12, 2026, 3:26 PM
140 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.