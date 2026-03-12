Conflicting accounts emerge after 5 month old baby dies during nursery care

A Thai mother accused a nursery in Bangkok of causing the death of her five month old daughter, while the nursery owner denied wrongdoing and claimed the child was not properly cared for at home, alleging the baby’s stepfather fed the infant a soft drink.

The 37 year old mother asked the Paveena Foundation for Children and Women to help her pursue the case, saying her daughter died while under the care of a nursery in Soi Suk Sawat 30 in Rat Burana district.

The mother alleged the nursery owner gave her baby medicine intended for older children, causing the infant to bleed from the nose and later die. She presented a doctor-issued death certificate to the foundation and said it stated the baby died from circulatory collapse.

In response, the nursery owner, identified only as A, told Channel 7 yesterday, March 11, that the mother’s account was distorted and denied giving the infant any medicine intended for older children.

A said she had known the mother for a long time because they live in the same community where the nursery is located. She said the woman first brought the baby to the nursery in December last year and provided the child’s personal documents. A said she was the one who took the infant to hospital for vaccinations.

After the vaccination, a doctor provided a bottle of painkillers and fever-reducing medicine in case the baby developed symptoms following the injection. She said she gave the baby that medicine after the vaccination, and the infant showed no allergic reaction.

The mother later faced financial hardships and could not afford to pay for childcare. The infant was then taken care of at home for a brief period.

However, it was reported that the mother sometimes continued bringing the baby to the nursery. She did not say whether the mother paid for those later visits.

A went on to explain that the mother and her new husband brought the baby to the nursery on March 1. A claimed she saw the man feed the baby a soft drink and said she warned him not to do it again for the child’s safety.

That evening, the baby developed a high fever. A called the mother more than 10 times to ask her to take the child to the hospital, but received no answer. The mother later messaged her and asked her to give the baby the same medicine provided on the vaccination day.

A followed the request and insisted she did not have, and did not administer, any other medicine. She denied the mother’s claim that she gave the baby medicine for older children.

Unfortunately, the child’s condition worsened, leading A to send the baby to a hospital in the morning on March 4. A said during the interview…

“I don’t understand why the mother shifted the blame onto me. She doesn’t even care about her child. I had to buy her nappies and milk several times.”

A said she planned to meet officers at Rat Burana Police Station and present evidence to support her account. As of now, the baby’s mother has not provided further clarification beyond her complaint to the foundation.