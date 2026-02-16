Drone carrying explosive crashes near Thai-Myanmar border

Thai military and security officials inspected a residential property in Mae Sot district, Tak province, today, February 16, after an unmanned aerial vehicle carrying an improvised explosive device was found inside the premises.

Tak soldiers from the Ratchamanu Task Force, along with administrative officials and Border Patrol Police in Mae Sot, responded after an unmanned drone was found inside the fenced area of a house in Ban Maha Wan, Maha Wan subdistrict.

The device was located within the grounds of a property belonging to a woman identified only as Yanin. Officials found one drone and one unexploded improvised bomb made from a 60-millimetre PVC pipe.

At the scene, authorities observed that the drone had fallen within the residential compound and was believed to have crossed into Thai territory before crashing.

Preliminary inspection suggested the device may have been lying in the area for several days before being discovered.

Initial suspicions indicate the drone may belong to the Karen National Union’s (KNU) 28th Battalion under Brigade 6, along with allied People’s Defence Force (PDF) units.

These groups are currently engaged in armed clashes with Myanmar military forces in areas including Min La Pan, Phalu and Phalu Noi in Myawaddy district, Myanmar, which lies opposite Maha Wan subdistrict of Tak province.

Officers stated that the drone is believed to have lost control after its signal was disrupted by an anti-drone system operated by Myanmar troops. As a result, it allegedly drifted across the border and crashed inside Thai territory.

Matichon reported that fighting in the border area has continued for more than three months, with Myanmar forces attempting to seize Karen strongholds in Min La Pan and nearby villages.

Despite ongoing offensives, Myanmar troops have not been able to capture the targeted positions, and reports suggest they have suffered significant personnel losses.

