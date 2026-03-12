American found dead in Chon Buri after sending farewell clip to wife

Police in Chon Buri were called to a wooded area near Mabprachan Reservoir yesterday, March 11, after an American tourist was found dead, with officers suspecting the man took his own life amid ongoing health problems.

At about 4pm, police and rescue workers went to the area below the reservoir embankment, where the man’s body was found lying against a tree, with ropes around his neck tied to a branch.

A motorcycle believed to be his was parked nearby, and initial checks found no signs of a struggle.

The man’s wife, identified only as B, told police that her 50 year old husband had multiple underlying medical conditions, including blood-clotting issues and heart disease.

She said he also had mental health problems and had been diagnosed with depression, adding that he often spoke about wanting to end his life.

Photo via Siam Chon News

According to her statement, the man left home on March 9 and did not return. At around 4pm the same day, he sent her a message and video clip indicating he intended to take his own life, prompting her to alert police and try to trace his location using the phone’s GPS signal.

However, she was unable to find him and later learned he had died in the wooded area near the reservoir.

Siam Chon News reported that the officers’ initial assessment says the man may have taken his own life due to several underlying illnesses.

They added that they would take further statements at the station as part of the inquiry, while coordinating with the United States embassy to notify relatives and complete the required legal procedures.

Photo via Siam Chon News

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Similarly, back in December last year, police were investigating the mysterious death of an American man found with his head covered by a black rubbish bag and his hands cuffed behind his back in a Pattaya hotel room. Initial findings suggest the possibility of suicide carried out in a bizarre manner.

