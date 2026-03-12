Aircraft graveyard clip filmed by foreigner raises entry questions
On March 7, a foreign Instagram user posted footage showing dozens of abandoned aircraft in what was described as a “Thai Air Force aircraft graveyard,” prompting Thai social media users to question how the person accessed the site.
The clip was shared by the Instagram account @ruffy_the_travelbuddy, which posted a video walking around an old aircraft hangar area.
The post included a German caption: “Und heute wieder ein ganz besonderer Lost Place für Euch. Ein Flugzeugfriedhof der Thai Air Force…”, meaning “And today, another very special lost place for you. A Thai Air Force aircraft graveyard…”
The video shows multiple aircraft hulls parked across a wide open area. The aircraft appear to be old airframes left in place, and are believed to be decommissioned planes that are no longer in service.
Some Thai viewers asked the account owner how they entered the area, saying it is a government site that even Thai people cannot access. The account owner said it was an open area with no one around and claimed it was easy to walk in.
One Thai commenter said the location is within the U-Tapao airport area, Rayong, and is a military zone, saying visitors should not enter even if there are no warning signs.
The commenter also said the route is used as a passage towards Hat Naphatharaphirom beach, and said they were unsure whether the Royal Thai Navy aviation unit allows people to visit.
