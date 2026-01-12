Foreign man exposes himself to Thai woman in Phuket car park

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 12, 2026, 5:22 PM
165 1 minute read
Foreign man exposes himself to Thai woman in Phuket car park | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Key insights from the news

  • A Thai woman reported a foreign man for exposing his genitals in a Kamala car park in Phuket on January 11, sharing photos on social media.
  • The man, dressed in a light blue Hawaiian shirt and white shorts, appeared unembarrassed and posed for the camera while exposing himself, leading to mixed reactions online.
  • The incident raised concerns among Thai netizens about public indecency by foreign tourists, linking it to inadequate screening measures and the visa-free scheme.
  • This case follows other recent public indecency incidents involving foreign nationals in Thailand, including fines and deportations for similar behaviors.

A Thai woman exposed a foreign man after he exposed his genitals in front of her in the Kamala area of Phuket yesterday, January 11.

The woman shared photos of the foreign suspect with the Phuket Times Facebook page. In the images, the man was seen wearing a light blue Hawaiian shirt left unbuttoned and white shorts. He was standing in a car park and appeared to pulled down his trousers to expose his penis.

The foreign man appeared fully aware that he was being photographed and showed no sign of embarrassment. Instead, he pointed towards his exposed genitals, raised two fingers, and gave a thumbs-up gesture towards the camera.

The photos quickly circulated online and sparked both humorous reactions and criticism from Thai netizens. Some of the comments shared online included…

“Bigger one on an ant probably.”

“Give him one from a slingshot.”

“Free show!”

Related Articles

“Maybe too small, so need a blur.”

foreign man exposes his penis in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Other netizens expressed serious concern, linking the incident to what they described as weak screening measures and the visa-free scheme. Some argued that certain foreign tourists failed to show respect for Thailand and its people because they believed they could easily avoid serious punishment if they had enough money.

The incident follows several recent cases involving public indecency by foreign nationals in Thailand. In December last year, a Russian couple was fined after being caught engaging in sexual activity on camping chairs at Jomtien Beach in Pattaya.

Foreigner reveals his private part in public
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Last week, a Saudi man was fined and deported after a viral image showed him engaging in sexual activity with another foreign man on the roadside in the Patong area of Phuket. No update was provided regarding legal action against the other individual involved.

In another recent case, a British man was arrested yesterday, January 11, for public indecency, dangerous driving, and drug use. He was caught driving on a traffic island in Phuket and urinating on the road during a traffic jam. Police later confirmed that he tested positive for Yaba.

Thaiger QUIZ
Phuket Public Indecency Incident Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. What did the Thai woman expose about the foreign man?
  2. 2. Where did the incident occur?
  3. 3. What was the foreign man wearing during the incident?
  4. 4. How did the foreign man react when he was photographed?
  5. 5. What type of reactions did the photos receive online?
  6. 6. What concern did some netizens express about the incident?
  7. 7. What did some argue about foreign tourists in Thailand?
  8. 8. Who was fined for public indecency in December prior to this incident?
  9. 9. What happened to the Saudi man involved in a recent incident?
  10. 10. What substance did the British man test positive for?

Latest Thailand News
American paraglider crash into power pole on Koh Lan | Thaiger Thailand News

American paraglider crash into power pole on Koh Lan

3 minutes ago
Thai flag flies high in Antarctic skydiving record | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai flag flies high in Antarctic skydiving record

19 minutes ago
Chiang Rai noodle shop owner Aunt Pan killed in domestic incident | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Rai noodle shop owner Aunt Pan killed in domestic incident

35 minutes ago
Foreign man exposes himself to Thai woman in Phuket car park | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man exposes himself to Thai woman in Phuket car park

37 minutes ago
Thailand’s THEOS-2A satellite launch fails after rocket malfunction in India | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s THEOS-2A satellite launch fails after rocket malfunction in India

1 hour ago
Italian man slammed for insulting Thai taxi driver comparing him to dog | Thaiger Thailand News

Italian man slammed for insulting Thai taxi driver comparing him to dog

1 hour ago
Uzbek man detained after alleged assault on teenage girl in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Uzbek man detained after alleged assault on teenage girl in Phuket

1 hour ago
Israeli nationals arrested in Koh Pha Ngan drug bust | Thaiger Thailand News

Israeli nationals arrested in Koh Pha Ngan drug bust

2 hours ago
British man arrested for traffic island stunt, indecency, and Yaba use | Thaiger Phuket News

British man arrested for traffic island stunt, indecency, and Yaba use

2 hours ago
Three power poles down after pickup veers off road in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Three power poles down after pickup veers off road in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Thai police strangled in Bangkok traffic dispute, suspect still at large | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai police strangled in Bangkok traffic dispute, suspect still at large

3 hours ago
Filipina slams English skill in Thailand, Thai teacher responds | Thaiger Thailand News

Filipina slams English skill in Thailand, Thai teacher responds

4 hours ago
Thai man and 9 foreigners arrested during Chon Buri gambling den raid | Thaiger Crime News

Thai man and 9 foreigners arrested during Chon Buri gambling den raid

4 hours ago
Orange cat&#8217;s meows lead to bridge pillar rescue in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Orange cat’s meows lead to bridge pillar rescue in Samut Prakan

5 hours ago
Drug suspect escapes after police officer grants ‘farewell’ release | Thaiger Crime News

Drug suspect escapes after police officer grants ‘farewell’ release

6 hours ago
Narathiwat imposes curfew after attacks at 11 petrol stations in Deep South | Thaiger Thailand News

Narathiwat imposes curfew after attacks at 11 petrol stations in Deep South

7 hours ago
Thailand Privilege Card awards Friends of Thailand memberships to three international Muay Thai Fighters | Thaiger Travel

Thailand Privilege Card awards Friends of Thailand memberships to three international Muay Thai Fighters

7 hours ago
Chinese real estate agent robbed at scissor-point in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese real estate agent robbed at scissor-point in Pattaya

7 hours ago
Lost British cyclist safely rescued from Chiang Mai forest | Thaiger Thailand News

Lost British cyclist safely rescued from Chiang Mai forest

7 hours ago
Buffalo bolts from slaughterhouse into Chiang Mai snooker shop | Thaiger Thailand News

Buffalo bolts from slaughterhouse into Chiang Mai snooker shop

8 hours ago
Russian teen killed after speedboat hits fishing boat in Krabi | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian teen killed after speedboat hits fishing boat in Krabi

8 hours ago
British-Australian man found dead on yacht off Phuket coast | Thaiger Thailand News

British-Australian man found dead on yacht off Phuket coast

8 hours ago
Mobile grocery scandal: woman arrested in 300 baht fraud case | Thaiger Thailand News

Mobile grocery scandal: woman arrested in 300 baht fraud case

1 day ago
Pheu Thai aims to transform Chiang Mai into inclusive growth model city | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Pheu Thai aims to transform Chiang Mai into inclusive growth model city

1 day ago
Concerns raised over election accessibility for disabled voters in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Concerns raised over election accessibility for disabled voters in Thailand

1 day ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: January 12, 2026, 5:22 PM
165 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.