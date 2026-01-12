Foreign man exposes himself to Thai woman in Phuket car park

Key insights from the news Copy A Thai woman reported a foreign man for exposing his genitals in a Kamala car park in Phuket on January 11, sharing photos on social media.

The man, dressed in a light blue Hawaiian shirt and white shorts, appeared unembarrassed and posed for the camera while exposing himself, leading to mixed reactions online.

The incident raised concerns among Thai netizens about public indecency by foreign tourists, linking it to inadequate screening measures and the visa-free scheme.

This case follows other recent public indecency incidents involving foreign nationals in Thailand, including fines and deportations for similar behaviors.

A Thai woman exposed a foreign man after he exposed his genitals in front of her in the Kamala area of Phuket yesterday, January 11.

The woman shared photos of the foreign suspect with the Phuket Times Facebook page. In the images, the man was seen wearing a light blue Hawaiian shirt left unbuttoned and white shorts. He was standing in a car park and appeared to pulled down his trousers to expose his penis.

The foreign man appeared fully aware that he was being photographed and showed no sign of embarrassment. Instead, he pointed towards his exposed genitals, raised two fingers, and gave a thumbs-up gesture towards the camera.

The photos quickly circulated online and sparked both humorous reactions and criticism from Thai netizens. Some of the comments shared online included…

“Bigger one on an ant probably.”

“Give him one from a slingshot.”

“Free show!”

“Maybe too small, so need a blur.”

Other netizens expressed serious concern, linking the incident to what they described as weak screening measures and the visa-free scheme. Some argued that certain foreign tourists failed to show respect for Thailand and its people because they believed they could easily avoid serious punishment if they had enough money.

The incident follows several recent cases involving public indecency by foreign nationals in Thailand. In December last year, a Russian couple was fined after being caught engaging in sexual activity on camping chairs at Jomtien Beach in Pattaya.

Last week, a Saudi man was fined and deported after a viral image showed him engaging in sexual activity with another foreign man on the roadside in the Patong area of Phuket. No update was provided regarding legal action against the other individual involved.

In another recent case, a British man was arrested yesterday, January 11, for public indecency, dangerous driving, and drug use. He was caught driving on a traffic island in Phuket and urinating on the road during a traffic jam. Police later confirmed that he tested positive for Yaba.