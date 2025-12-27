Lieutenant General accused of rape and filming officer surrenders after police raid

A retired Lieutenant General accused of raping and secretly filming a female Lieutenant surrendered to police late Friday night after officers raided his home in Nonthaburi and arrested a Captain linked to the case.

The case involves a 29-year-old female Lieutenant in the Royal Thai Army who sought help from the Paweena Hongsakul Foundation for Children and Women. She alleges the former senior officer abducted her, restrained her hands and feet, blindfolded and gagged her, sexually assaulted her, and recorded the acts to use as blackmail.

Police issued arrest warrants for two suspects, a Lieutenant General and a Captain. After the warrants were approved, officers searched the Lieutenant General’s residence in Nonthaburi. He later surrendered to investigators at the Metropolitan Police Investigation Bureau. Police arrested the Captain at his home and took him to Taling Chan Court on Saturday morning.

Ms Paweena Hongsakul said police leadership advised the victim to formally object to bail during court proceedings due to the severity of the allegations.

Investigators said the charges include joint rape, physical assault, unlawful detention, and conspiracy to prevent the victim from resisting. Police have already submitted an objection to bail, citing the seriousness of the offences, the potential sentence, and concerns over witness interference.

The suspects remain in custody as legal proceedings continue. Source Khaosod.