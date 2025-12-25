Thai woman conspires with employee to murder her German husband

Key insights from the news Copy A Thai woman, Nitthaya, conspired with her employee, Thongbai, to murder her German husband, Mark, whose body was found in their house after nearly a month.

Nitthaya reported a foul smell to the police, claiming she found Mark's body, but inconsistencies led to a deeper investigation.

Forensic examination revealed Mark died from fatal head injuries, contradicting Nitthaya's initial claim of natural causes, prompting her confession to the murder plot.

The motive cited was prolonged abuse by Mark, while police are investigating potential financial motives and whether Thongbai's wife was involved.

Police uncovered a murder plot involving a Thai woman and her male employee who killed a German man and left his body inside a house in Prachuap Khiri Khan province for almost a month before pretending innocent and notifying police about the death.

The case came to light on December 19, when the 45 year old Thai woman, Nitthaya, contacted officers from Khlong Wan Police Station to report a foul smell coming from a house in the Huay Sai sub-district. She told police that she entered the property and found the body of her German husband, 65 year old Mark, inside.

During initial questioning, Nitthaya claimed she did not live with her husband and believed he may have died from a congenital illness.

However, police quickly became suspicious after noticing several irregularities at the scene. Four security cameras were removed from the house. Mark’s personal documents and mobile phone were also missing.

Due to the advanced state of decomposition, police were initially unable to identify visible wounds or signs of violence. So, Mark’s body was sent to Police General Hospital for a detailed forensic examination.

On December 20, forensic specialists confirmed that he did not die of natural causes. The autopsy revealed that Mark sustained fatal head and injuries and suspected him of being beaten with a hard object.

Police intensified their investigation leading Nitthaya to eventually confessed to conspiring with her male employee, 43 year old Thongbai, to murder her husband.

Nitthaya said the killing took place on November 23. Mark had arrived in Prachuap Khiri Khan by train that day. Nitthaya picked him up from the station and took him to the house, where Thongbai was waiting.

Thongbai then attacked Mark with an iron bar, beating him until he died. The body was left inside the house with the air-conditioning switched on. Nitthaya waited nearly one month before reporting the death, attempting to make it appear natural.

Nitthaya told police that the motive behind the murder was prolonged physical and emotional abuse by her husband. Thongbai claimed he acted out of loyalty, saying Nitthaya had helped him and his wife by providing employment and support.

Police are now investigating whether Thongbai’s wife had prior knowledge of the crime or played any role in the murder.

According to Hone Krasae, Mark was a doctor in Germany and had married Nitthaya four years ago in his home country. He visited Thailand twice a year, usually staying for around two months each time.

Mark possessed assets and cash worth more than 10 million baht. Authorities have not ruled out financial motives and are continuing to examine the couple’s financial records.