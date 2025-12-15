Thai man cites son with Down’s syndrome after stealing police’s motorcycle

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 15, 2025, 3:45 PM
Photo via MGR Online

A Thai man claimed he stole a motorcycle to raise money to care for his son, who suffers from Down’s syndrome, after taking the vehicle of a commando police officer in Nonthaburi province.

Pak Kret Police Station officers arrested the 39 year old suspect, identified as Thanathat, at his rented room in Soi Kosum Ruamjai, Don Mueang district, Bangkok, on December 11 in connection with the theft.

Police seized the stolen motorcycle, a white Honda MSX, along with the clothes Thanathat was wearing at the time of the crime as evidence.

The motorcycle belonged to a 24 year old commando police officer, identified as Wave. He reported the theft on December 1, saying that two male suspects stole his motorcycle while it was parked near Building C1 at Popular Condominium in Muang Thong Thani, Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi.

During questioning, Thanathat admitted stealing the motorcycle with an accomplice. He said they walked around the condominium and found the motorcycle was not locked. The pair spent about 15 minutes stealing the vehicle.

Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวนนทบุรี

Thanathat told police he later put the stolen motorcycle up for sale on Facebook Marketplace for 2,000 baht. He also admitted this was not the first time he had committed motorcycle theft.

The suspect said he previously used drugs, but insisted the latest crime was not related to drug use. He claimed he committed the theft because he was unemployed and unable to pay household bills or cover the cost of caring for his 13 year old son with Down’s syndrome.

Thanathat said doctors had told him his son might only live until the age of 14 and could die within four months. He added that he now faces prison and fears he may not be released in time to attend his son’s funeral.

Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวนนทบุรี

He said his son’s lungs had already failed and expressed deep regret for his actions, adding that he had tried but failed to find work.

Wave reportedly forgave Thanathat but said he did not want the suspect to repeat the offence against others, noting that not everyone would be as understanding.

Police records showed that Thanathat has a previous theft conviction from 2023 at Khu Bang Luang Police Station in Pathum Thani. He also has an outstanding arrest warrant issued in 2025 for joint night-time theft in the same area.

