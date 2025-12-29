Man arrested for manslaughter after fatal dispute over 2,000 baht debt

Police say suspect stabbed creditor to death inside rented townhouse after failed attempt to repay small loan

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: December 29, 2025, 12:34 PM
178
A 42-year-old man has been arrested on charges of manslaughter after allegedly killing his creditor during a dispute over a 2,000-baht debt in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred inside a rented room on the ground floor of a three-storey townhouse in a side street of Khlong Tan subdistrict. The victim, identified as Mr. Suraphee, 34, from Buriram province, was found lying in a pool of blood with fatal stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thonglor Police Station received a report from the property owner after discovering the body inside the room. Officers secured the area and launched an immediate investigation, treating the case as a homicide.Photo via Khaosod

According to police, both the suspect and the victim worked as security guards and were acquainted. Investigators later identified the suspect as Mr. Arun, 42, the registered tenant of the room where the killing took place.

On December 28 at approximately 10:30 pm, police tracked Mr. Arun to a residence in Samrong subdistrict, Non Thai district, Nakhon Ratchasima province. Officers from Thonglor Police Station arrested him without resistance following a coordinated operation ordered by senior officers from Metropolitan Police Division 5.

During questioning, Mr. Arun confessed to the killing and was formally charged with intentional homicide. Police said he was informed of his legal rights before being transferred back to Thonglor Police Station for further proceedings.

Mr. Arun told investigators that the dispute began on the evening of December 27 when Mr. Suraphee arrived at his room demanding repayment of a 2,000-baht loan. The suspect claimed he had already pawned most of his belongings and was unable to raise the money.

He said the argument escalated after the landlord objected to the victim staying overnight in the room. During the confrontation, the victim allegedly produced a knife but dropped it. Mr. Arun then picked up another knife and stabbed the victim before fleeing the scene.

Police stated they are continuing to verify the suspect’s claims, including whether the act constituted self-defense or exceeded lawful force. A forensic examination of the scene and autopsy results will be included in the case file.

Authorities emphasized that financial disputes, even over small amounts, can escalate rapidly and urged the public to seek legal mediation rather than resort to violence. The suspect remains in custody pending further legal action.

Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.