Former monk arrested after shooting and kidnapping woman in Kanchanaburi

Police arrested a former monk yesterday, December 24, after he opened fire at a house and kidnapped a woman in the Sai Yok district of Kanchanaburi, with jealousy believed to be the motive.

Officers from Sai Yok Police Station were called to a residence in the area following reports of gunfire and a kidnapping. Members of the household managed to record a video of the incident, which later became key evidence in the investigation.

According to the family, the suspect was a former monk known as Date, who had recently left the monkhood. He arrived at the house in a pickup truck, no longer wearing monk robes, and demanded that a woman identified as Karn get into his vehicle.

Family members attempted to intervene and protect Karn. During the confrontation, Date allegedly fired six gunshots towards the house. The residents quickly ran inside to take cover, but two people were injured during the shooting.

Despite the resistance, Date reportedly forced Karn into his pickup and fled the scene. Police immediately launched a manhunt and coordinated with nearby units to locate the suspect.

Officers later found Karn approximately 12 kilometres away from her home. She had been abandoned on the roadside and was brought to safety. Date, however, continued to evade arrest, prompting police to set up checkpoints and request assistance from other authorities.

The suspect was eventually located near the border while allegedly attempting to flee the country. Police arrested Date and escorted him to the station for questioning. Officers also seized a 9mm handgun believed to have been used in the crime.

According to a report by Channel 9, a neighbour of the victim said the attack was likely driven by jealousy. The neighbour explained that Karn’s husband had died several years ago, and Date later developed feelings for her. While it remains unclear how close their relationship became, Karn was reportedly seeing another man openly.

The neighbour believed this situation may have triggered Date’s actions, including his decision to leave the monkhood and commit the violent crime.

As of now, Date remains in police custody and is undergoing interrogation. Police have not yet officially confirmed the motive, but further legal proceedings are expected as the investigation continues.