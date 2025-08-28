‘Naga coconut tree’ in Phetchabun sparks lucky number frenzy

Residents flock to rare tree as locals perform rituals for lottery fortune

Pictures courtesy of Sanook

It’s not every day a coconut tree grows into the shape of a mythical serpent, but villagers in Phetchabun believe they have found one that could change their fortunes.

As the next national lottery approaches on September 1, residents of Bueng Sam Phan district in Phetchabun province rushed yesterday to witness a bizarre phenomenon: a five year old dwarf aromatic coconut tree sprouting in shapes resembling a seven-headed Naga and a Naga’s tail.

The unusual growth, located in Village 3 of Bueng Sam Phan subdistrict, quickly became a magnet for locals yesterday, August 27, hoping to find their next winning lottery numbers. Word spread fast, and soon groups of villagers gathered around the tree, inspecting the strange sprouts and taking photos.

Among the fascinated residents was 65 year old Daeng Sinthon, who admitted he had never seen anything like it before.

“I have never encountered such a phenomenon in my life.”

Convinced the tree was special, Daeng lit incense sticks and performed a ritual to invite good fortune.

As the smoke cleared, the ritual revealed the number 233, a figure now being whispered through the village as a potential lucky pick for the next lottery draw. Inspired by the moment, Daeng made a vow: if the number proves lucky, he will offer a pig’s head, red-coloured water, and three-coloured cloth to honour the Naga spirit believed to be guarding the tree.

The coconut tree’s mystical appearance has fuelled both excitement and superstition, with many villagers convinced it holds spiritual significance. For some, it is a sacred sign; for others, a chance at much-needed luck in the lottery.

Local officials have confirmed the phenomenon but offered no scientific explanation for the unusual sprouts, reported KhaoSod.

However, they acknowledged the tree has become a community attraction, with villagers treating it as both a shrine and a spectacle.

While only time will tell whether the numbers bring fortune, one thing is certain: in Bueng Sam Phan, the so-called “Naga coconut tree” has already become the talk of the town.

