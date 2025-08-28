Foreigner nabbed for daring bike theft on Pattaya Walking Street

A foreign national was arrested today after allegedly stealing a motorbike on Soi 16 off Pattaya’s Walking Street. The man’s identity and nationality remain unknown, but witnesses claimed he appeared to be under the influence of drugs at the time of the theft.

According to police, the incident began today, August 28, when the motorcycle owner discovered his vehicle missing and quickly alerted nearby motorcycle taxi drivers. The drivers, familiar with the busy Walking Street area, immediately sprang into action, pursuing the suspect through the crowded lanes.

Their efforts paid off when they caught up with the man near the old pier at the entrance to Walking Street. He was reportedly detained on the spot until municipal officers and patrol police from Pattaya City Police Station arrived.

Pattaya officials praised the fast response from locals.

“The vigilance and bravery of the motorcycle taxi drivers and concerned citizens made all the difference. They helped protect public safety in an area that attracts thousands of visitors each day.”

The suspect was then handed over to patrol police for further questioning and legal action. Police confirmed he was being held at Pattaya City Police Station while his identity and background were verified.

Officers added that the incident highlights the role of community cooperation in crime prevention. Walking Street, a popular nightlife hub, remains a magnet for petty crime, but locals often play a key role in keeping the area safe.

Police said that investigations are ongoing and did not rule out drug testing the suspect, given reports that he appeared intoxicated during the theft, according to The Pattaya News.

For now, the motorbike has been returned to its rightful owner, while the foreign suspect faces charges of theft and possible narcotics offences.

This comes after a similar incident yesterday, where a 37 year old farmer in Huay Yai, Bang Lamung district, reported that a newly hired worker disappeared with her motorcycle and cash just five days after starting work.