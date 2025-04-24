Residents flock to Phetchabun temple for lottery blessings

Bright Choomanee
Last Updated: Thursday, April 24, 2025
Residents flock to Phetchabun temple for lottery blessings
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

At Wat Rat Pradit Wararam in Ban Hin Ngon, Phetchabun province, residents gather to seek blessings from the revered Luang Pho Thanjai, a uniquely beautiful Burmese-style Buddha statue.

Known for its strikingly feminine features, the statue has previously granted fortune to worshippers, even leading some to win the first prize in the lottery.

Nestled in the heart of Ban Hin Ngon, Nam Chun district, Wat Rat Pradit Wararam is home to the Luang Pho Thanjai statue, crafted from plaster with a width of approximately 2.5 metres.

The statue resides in an ornate vihara, captivating visitors with its blue eyelids, long black eyelashes, pink lips, and golden robe. The artistry draws inspiration from Burmese Buddhist art, with its distinct feminine aura enhancing its allure.

The temple grounds themselves boast a variety of beautifully constructed buildings, including a replica of the Phra That Phanom and intricately decorated structures. The temple’s abbot, Phra Kru Baworn Phatcharasophit, who also serves as the district monk of Bung Nam Tao, shared insights into the statue’s origins.

During a visit to Myanmar in 2014, he was inspired by the beautiful Buddha statues there and decided to replicate one for his community to venerate. The Luang Pho Thanjai statue was cast in plaster on April 27, 2015, completed in a single day, hence the name Thanjai, meaning instant.

The statue’s serene visage serves as a source of comfort for many locals dealing with personal hardships. Residents have reported feeling a sense of peace and relief when gazing at the statue’s face.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Additionally, the temple has attracted visitors seeking good fortune and luck, with many claiming to have had their wishes fulfilled.

Notably, two to three years ago, one visitor who sought fortune was rewarded with a lottery win, subsequently offering ten thousand floral garlands in gratitude, filling the temple with their fragrance.

Recently, some villagers have visited the temple to pray for upcoming lottery draws, lighting incense and ceremonial sticks to divine numbers for the May 2 draw.

The auspicious number discerned from the incense was 506, sparking excitement among those hoping for similar luck, reported KhaoSod.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Thailand News
Bright Choomanee
Last Updated: Thursday, April 24, 2025
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

