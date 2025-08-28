Financial stress linked to body found hanging at Phuket shrine

Worshippers arriving at Phuket’s famous Jui Tui Shrine this morning were confronted with a grim discovery: a man had died by hanging before dawn.

Phuket City Police reported that they were alerted at 7.55am today, August 28, to the death of 56 year old Montree Jongthirawong. Rescue workers and forensic doctors were dispatched to the shrine, located in Phuket Town, where they confirmed that Montree, a resident of Srisoonthon in Thalang district, had died.

According to CCTV footage reviewed by investigators, the incident took place around 4am, several hours before the body was found. No signs of assault or foul play were detected at the scene.

Relatives later told police that Montree had been under considerable stress due to ongoing financial difficulties. They expressed no suspicion over the cause of death, indicating they believed the tragedy was linked to his personal struggles.

Phuket City Police confirmed that the preliminary cause of death was asphyxiation. However, officials added that an investigation remains ongoing to ensure that all circumstances are thoroughly examined.

The Jui Tui Shrine, one of Phuket’s most well-known Chinese temples, is a cultural landmark and a focal point for the annual Vegetarian Festival. The incident has left locals shocked, as the shrine is usually associated with blessings, celebrations, and spiritual rituals rather than tragedy.

Police said they would continue to review evidence, including additional CCTV footage and testimony from those who may have seen Montree in the hours leading up to his death, reported The Phuket News.

Montree’s relatives have been informed, and arrangements are being made for his body to be released for funeral rites.

Police urged the public to be mindful of the pressures facing many people during difficult times.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Thaiger (@thethaigerofficial)