Motorcyclist dies in crash with 20-wheel truck in Pathum Thani

Motorcycle's speedometer reportedly stuck at 140 km/h

Scene of the crash | Photo via KhaoSod

A motorcyclist was killed in a high-speed crash early this morning, August 16, after colliding with the rear of a 20-wheel truck in Pathum Thani. The accident occurred at 5.30am in Ban Klang, Mueang district, where the motorcyclist was reportedly travelling at high speeds.

Police Major Parada Tantirungarun from Suan Phrik Thai Police Station arrived at the scene along with forensic officers from the Ministry of Justice and Ruam Katanyu Foundation rescue volunteers.

The victim, identified as 26 year old Chaiphisit, was found dead at the scene. His modified white Honda motorcycle, missing a licence plate, was located about 150 metres from his body. The speedometer was reportedly stuck at 140.

Nearby, a 20-wheel Hino truck with a Nakhon Pathom licence plate showed minor damage at the rear.

The truck driver, 48 year old Saksing, was unharmed. He told police he was transporting stones from Saraburi to Nonthaburi when he heard a loud crash behind him. The impact shook the vehicle, prompting him to pull over. Upon inspection, he discovered the wreckage of the motorcycle and the rider’s body on the road.

Police questioned Saksing and are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area to determine the exact cause of the accident.

The victim’s body was transferred to the Ministry of Justice’s forensic unit, and his family will be notified to arrange religious rites, reported KhaoSod.

Separately, on August 6, while rescuing a truck driver who crashed into a ravine in Phitsanulok, emergency crews stumbled upon the wreck of a long-lost car containing a human skeleton. The vehicle, an MG hatchback, had been hidden by vegetation about 20 metres from the crash site.

Currently, investigators are working to confirm the identity of the remains and whether foul play was involved. Police believe the hatchback had fallen into the ravine and caught fire, killing the driver and any passengers.

