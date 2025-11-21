Motorcyclist dies after collapsing mid-ride on Pattaya street

A motorcyclist died on a Pattaya road after collapsing while riding, prompting an emergency response from police and rescue teams at the scene.

The incident unfolded on North Pattaya Road yesterday morning, November 20, when 58 year old Phanomphon So-ngoen reportedly suffered a sudden medical emergency while riding. According to witnesses, he lost consciousness and fell from his blue Yamaha Mio, which then continued onto the pavement, lightly striking a pedestrian.

Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Foundation were called to the scene at 6.36am yesterday, joined by Police Lieutenant Tharaphon Katanyu of Pattaya Police Station, who led the police response.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Phanomphon’s body lying in the middle of the road. His motorcycle, registered in Trat province with the licence plate 1 กจ 8182, had veered off the road and onto the footpath.

The motorbike struck 47 year old Sumalee Setthawong, who was walking on the footpath at the time. She suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital for further checks.

Sumalee told police that the man had been riding alone before slumping forward and falling from his bike. She said the motorcycle continued moving and hit her before she had a chance to react.

“It happened so fast. I saw him fall, but I didn’t have time to move out of the way.”

Police believe the cause of death was likely due to a pre-existing medical condition that led to sudden unconsciousness. The impact of the fall onto the road is suspected to have been fatal.

Phanomphon’s body has been taken to Bang Lamung Hospital for a full post-mortem examination to confirm the exact cause of death and assess any underlying health conditions, reported The Pattaya News.

Traffic in the area was temporarily halted as rescue teams worked to clear the scene and preserve evidence. Officials said that no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are working to notify the deceased’s family while awaiting autopsy results.