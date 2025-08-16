Bangkok–Butterworth rail service to resume in 2025

Thailand and Malaysia agree to relaunch direct train link, eliminating the need to switch trains at Padang Besar

Ryan Turner
Saturday, August 16, 2025
SRT and KTMB officials met to advance cross-border rail projects, including the revival of the Bangkok-Butterworth route | Photo via PR Railway/Facebook

Thailand and Malaysia have agreed to restore the Bangkok–Butterworth rail link by the end of this year, 2025, in a move set to boost cross-border travel and tourism.

The decision was finalised during a joint conference between the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and Malaysia’s Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) last week. The talks focused on strengthening bilateral railway cooperation and improving regional connectivity under the theme ‘Railnaissance’.

The two countries agreed to advance cooperation in six key areas:

  • Resumption of the Bangkok–Butterworth cross-border train service
  • Track doubling
  • Integration of passenger ticketing systems
  • Inspection and certification of cross-border rolling stock
  • Joint promotion of rail tourism and marketing activities
  • Establishment of joint standard operating procedures during emergencies

SRT Governor Veeris Ammarapala said the agreement marks a major milestone in building seamless transport links across ASEAN.

43rd SRT – KTMB Joint Conference | Photo via PR Railway

The Bangkok–Butterworth route was suspended in 2016 when Malaysia upgraded its railway system, prompting Thailand to halt ticket sales beyond Padang Besar.

Malaysia has heavily invested in its metre-gauge railway system. The line south of Padang Besar to Kuala Lumpur and Gemas is now electrified at 25kV AC. KTMB currently operates five daily services south from Padang Besar, but only one overnight diesel train runs all the way to Bangkok.

Under the new plan, trains will run directly from Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal in Bangkok to Butterworth in Penang via Padang Besar. Passengers will still undergo immigration checks at Padang Besar but can remain on the same train for the entire journey, similar to the existing Bangkok–Vientiane service.

Currently, travellers must transfer to a separate KTM Komuter train at Padang Besar to reach Butterworth, followed by a ferry to George Town.

The revived service is expected to offer greater convenience for passengers and support joint tourism campaigns between the two nations, reported The Nation.

Bangkok–Butterworth rail service to resume in 2025

Ryan Turner
Saturday, August 16, 2025
Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles.
