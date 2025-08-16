Suspended PM Paetongtarn to face court over leaked audio controversy

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is anticipated to attend the Constitutional Court in person regarding the contentious audio recording involving her and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, as stated by her secretary.

Yesterday, August 15, Doctor Prommin Lertsuridej, the PM’s Secretary-General, commented on the court’s decision to summon Paetongtarn, who also holds the position of culture minister, along with National Security Council Secretary-General Chatchai Bangchuad, to appear on August 21. The court’s ruling is scheduled for August 29.

When questioned about the premier’s attendance, Dr Prommin expressed, “When the time comes, we will know. I believe she will decide for herself, and she will likely go.”

Dr Prommin also expressed confidence that the actions of the prime minister’s team were “with good intentions and for the nation.”

He stated he was unconcerned that the court would only summon one witness, Chatchai, from the five proposed by Paetongtarn’s legal team.

Chousak Sirinil, PM’s Office Minister, noted that Paetongtarn’s statement to the court concerning the leaked audio is rooted in fact, with no intention of damaging the nation’s dignity or stature.

Chousak mentioned that Paetongtarn has the option to appear in court personally or send a legal representative on her behalf. He emphasised that this choice would not sway the case’s direction, as clarity of facts is the determining factor.

Former election commissioner Somchai Srisutthiyakorn cautioned that the case might escalate should the court deem her call unlawful. He highlighted that the court’s ruling “binds all state bodies.”

He referenced Criminal Code sections addressing offences against the kingdom’s external security, including Section 120 for conspiring with a foreign entity to wage war against Thailand, and Sections 121 through 124 for related offences such as aiding enemies or disclosing state security secrets.

Warong Dechgitvigrom, leader of the Thai Pakdee Party, suggested that Paetongtarn’s conversation with Hun Sen might imply offering benefits for personal or political advantage.

Warong also raised concerns about her moral integrity, following her apparent verbal attack on the Second Army Region commander during the controversial call, reported Bangkok Post.