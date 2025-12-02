Woman killed in Pathum Thani motorcycle crash

Chattarin Siradakul Published: December 2, 2025, 6:12 PM
Woman killed in Pathum Thani motorcycle crash
The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Phahonyothin Road in Khlong Luang, Pathum Thani | Photo via Khaosod

A motorcycle crash in Pathum Thani claimed the life of a woman and left another injured after the bike collided with a six-wheel truck.

The incident occurred around 10pm yesterday, December 1, on the inbound express lane of Phahonyothin Road, near kilometre marker 46+500 in Khlong Luang district.

Police Lieutenant Kriangkrai Srimai of Khlong Luang Police Station, forensic doctors from Thammasat University Hospital, as well as emergency responders, arrived at the scene to find one woman dead at the site, without any identification documents.

Nearby, police found a heavily damaged Honda motorcycle with no license plate lodged at the rear of a six-wheel truck. Fon, a 52 year old truck driver, remained at the scene and spoke with police.

Police identified 22 year old Natcha as the passenger on the Honda motorcycle. She sustained serious injuries, and a municipal rescue team from Thakhlong took her to Thammasat University Hospital.

Khaosod reported that Fon was driving a truck loaded with soft drink bottles from Bang Pa-in district in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya and was on his way to the company.

While driving, the rear door lock came loose, causing him to pull over and ask his colleague to secure the load. As he was about to drive off again, he heard a crash from the rear of the truck.

Upon checking, he discovered that a motorcycle had collided with the back.

Police inspected the scene and recorded evidence before the Ruamkatanyu Foundation staff transported the deceased to Thammasat University Hospital’s forensic department.

Police took Fon to Khlong Luang Police Station for additional questioning.

In similar news, a late-night collision on U Thong Road in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, left a 19 year old motorcyclist with serious injuries. The accident involved a car driven by 54 year old comedian Katthathep Iamsiri, also known as Thongthong Mokjok.

