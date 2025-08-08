Car wreckage with human skeleton found in Phitsanulok ravine

Rescue team unexpectedly discovers damaged vehicle during another rescue mission

Photo via Facebook/ สมาคมตอบโต้ภัยพิบัติ จังหวัดพิษณุโลก

A rescue team on Wednesday, August 6, unexpectedly discovered the wreckage of a car containing a human skeleton in a ravine in the northern province of Phitsanulok while rescuing a truck driver who had crashed his vehicle at the same spot.

The truck driver crashed his vehicle, which was carrying eucalyptus logs, into the ravine in the Chat Trakan district of Phitsanulok at about 3pm on Wednesday.

The driver reportedly lost control of the truck while reaching a bend of the Pong Kae–Chat Trakan Road, causing it to plunge into the ravine, which lies about 50 metres below the road.

Rescuers from the Phitsanulok Foundation rushed to the scene to assist the injured driver and recover the damaged truck. During the operation, they unexpectedly spotted another vehicle, overturned about 20 metres from the recent crash site.

The MG hatchback was completely destroyed and overgrown with vines and vegetation. Upon closer inspection, the rescue team discovered human skeleton inside the cabin.

truck fells into ravine in Phitsanulok
Photo via Facebook/ สมาคมตอบโต้ภัยพิบัติ จังหวัดพิษณุโลก

After completing their mission in relation to the truck accident, the team retrieved the hatchback so that officers from Chat Trakan Police Station could conduct further investigations.

Police believe the hatchback had fallen into the ravine and caught fire, killing the driver or any passengers. Judging by the vehicle’s condition, the accident is thought to have occurred more than a year ago.

Photo via Facebook/ สมาคมตอบโต้ภัยพิบัติ จังหวัดพิษณุโลก

Officers are now checking the vehicle identification number to trace the owner and identify the skeletal remains. They will also investigate whether the incident was accidental or the result of foul play. According to police, the site has been the scene of frequent accidents due to the dangerous bend in the road.

MGR Online later reported that the car was registered to 38 year old Bangkok resident Niroj Champamoon. Niroj told police that he operated a car rental service and lent the black MG hatchback to a woman named Ratchanok Pongdee.

car wreckage found in Phitsanulok ravine
Photo via Ejan

Ratchanok was scheduled to return the vehicle at 10am on June 29, 2023, but failed to do so. Niroj tracked the car’s GPS and found that the signal disappeared near the location where the wreckage was found.

Niroj said he had filed a complaint with Saimai Police Station in Bangkok in 2023, but had received no updates. He now plans to travel to Phitsanulok to inspect the wreckage and find out what happened to both his vehicle and the renter.

Missing woman may link to car wreckage found in Phitsanulok
Ratchanok Pongdee | Photo via Ejan

