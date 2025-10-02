Bangkok saver strikes it rich with 30 million baht lottery jackpot

GSB confirms tax-free prize will be transferred directly to winner

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, October 2, 2025
A Bangkok resident won 30 million baht in a Government Savings Bank (GSB) lottery draw, becoming the latest millionaire in this special two-year savings scheme.

The winner, a customer of GSB’s CentralWorld branch in the Thai capital, struck gold with the first-prize ticket in the popular long-term savings lottery. The bank officially announced the results yesterday, October 1, via its GSB Society page, confirming the massive payout.

GSB has confirmed that the prize money will be deposited directly into the winner’s linked savings account the day after the draw, ensuring a seamless and secure transfer of funds. The best part? The entire amount is tax-free.

Those keen to try their luck can view all prize results from the draw at https://to.gsb.or.th/c2FmI. The GSB savings lottery continues to gain popularity nationwide, especially among Thais looking for low-risk savings options with the added thrill of a potential windfall.

The bank has used this latest win to encourage more people to get involved.

“Anyone could be the next millionaire.”

The bank urged the public to purchase tickets for the special two-year savings lottery at any GSB branch or conveniently through its MyMo mobile banking application, reported KhaoSod.

The GSB savings lottery works as a financial product combining savings and a chance to win. Buyers deposit money into a long-term account, and the funds remain accessible while also being entered into regular prize draws. It’s particularly appealing to those seeking a safe place to grow their money with the added excitement of jackpot opportunities.

In similar news, a 55 year old garland vendor from Prachin Buri has become a multimillionaire after winning the top prize in Thailand’s national lottery.

The woman, who sells floral garlands at a traffic intersection in Khok Phib subdistrict, Si Mahosot district, held two first-prize tickets with the winning number 876978 from the October 1 draw. Despite securing a total windfall of 12 million baht, she surprised locals by returning to her roadside stall today.

