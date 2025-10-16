Phuket marks Austrian consul handover with honour and ceremony

Phuket hosted a diplomatic ceremony where Austria honoured a former consul and appointed a successor to strengthen ties in tourism, trade, and culture.

Phuket marked a major milestone in Thai-Austrian relations on Tuesday, October 14, as long-serving diplomat Wanida Hongyok was honoured for her service, and Montawee Hongyok was officially appointed as Austria’s new Honorary Consul on the island.

The prestigious ceremony, held at Phuket Country Club in Kathu, was presided over by Phuket Governor Saransak Srikruanetra and attended by a host of dignitaries, including Austrian Ambassador H.E. Wilhelm Donko and Christina Lehner-Telic, Consul-General of the Austrian Embassy in Bangkok.

Ambassador Donko presented a medal of honour to Wanida in recognition of her 20 years of dedicated service supporting Austrian nationals, promoting tourism, and strengthening bilateral ties across southern Thailand.

“She played a vital role in building a bridge between Austria and Phuket.”

Her successor, Montawee Hongyok, was officially appointed as the new Honorary Consul. He pledged to carry on the work of his predecessor while expanding efforts in economic, cultural and educational collaboration between the two nations.

“I am extremely proud to be entrusted with this role. It is a privilege to continue Wanida’s vision and strengthen Thai-Austrian relations through culture, tourism, and trade.”

Governor Saransak welcomed the appointment, describing it as a significant step forward in diplomatic engagement, reported The Phuket News.

“On behalf of the people of Phuket, I would like to express my sincere congratulations to Montawee Hongyok. This is an honour for the province and a sign of growing partnership between Phuket and Austria. The provincial government stands ready to fully support the work of the Austrian Consulate.”

The ceremony brought together representatives from government agencies, the private sector, and the international community, symbolising the depth of ties shared between the two nations.

In similar news, Thailand’s Cabinet has approved the abrupt transfer of Governor Saransak, just two weeks after he assumed office, making him the shortest-serving governor in the province’s history.