Italian tourist lost in Pattaya with only a hotel key in hand

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

An Italian tourist was found lost in Pattaya with no ID or belongings, prompting police and locals to step in after he showed up holding only a hotel room key.

The tourist, identified as Marco De Vivo, turned up at Pattaya Police Station earlier this week, prompting immediate assistance from international liaison officers.

According to police, the Italian had lost all his belongings, including his passport, after a night of drinking at a local bar two days before.

“I just had the key,” he reportedly told officers, unable to recall his hotel or even its location.

His predicament quickly gained traction online, where concerned locals and expats offered tips and suggestions to help identify his accommodation. Some urged police to check systems such as the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) or the TM30 database, which tracks hotel registrations for foreign visitors.

One resident posted, “He was last seen saying he stayed at Sunview on Bua Khao Alley. Police can check; every hotel registers foreign guests via TM30.”

Others suggested practical advice for future travellers: “Always carry a hotel business card or QR code — even a photo of the front desk can help.”

The story struck a chord with Pattaya locals, with many praising the city’s spirit of hospitality.

“Poor guy, he’s in a foreign place with nothing,” wrote one commenter. “Thankfully, he still had the key. Thai people will help him find his room.”

Police confirmed that under Thai law, all hotels and guesthouses must report foreign guests to immigration within 24 hours, allowing officers to narrow the search through official records.

Officers, along with help from the local community, are now working to identify De Vivo’s hotel and reunite him with his belongings, reported Pattaya Mail.

As of the latest update, De Vivo is under the care of international officers and is expected to be safely returned to his accommodation soon.

The incident serves as a timely reminder for tourists to carry essential details such as hotel cards, room numbers or emergency contacts — and to go easy on the beers.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.