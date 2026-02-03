Man hears voices after drug use, stabs teacher at Chiang Mai school

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 3, 2026, 3:40 PM
98 1 minute read
Man hears voices after drug use, stabs teacher at Chiang Mai school | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Amarin TV

A knife-wielding man who had allegedly taken drugs entered a border patrol police school in Chiang Mai yesterday, February 2, and later stabbed a teacher outside the school.

The incident occurred at around noon at a Border Patrol Police School in Ban Mae Kho, Chiang Mai. Teachers inside the school recorded a video showing a young man wearing a black shirt and yellow shorts, carrying a shoulder bag and holding a knife as he walked into the school grounds.

The school reportedly immediately moved students into hiding to prevent harm. Two officers on motorcycles followed the suspect while another officer attempted to approach him on foot and persuade him to put down the weapon, but the effort was unsuccessful.

The man later left the school premises and walked towards the nearby teacher’s accommodation. There, 54 year old Tharakruan, a teacher, attempted to calm the suspect and intervene.

During the struggle to disarm him, the teacher was stabbed and sustained injuries to the chest and left shoulder. Police then charged in and subdued the suspect, bringing the situation under control.

The injured teacher was rushed to Thep Rattanavejchanukul Chalermprakiat 60th Anniversary Hospital for treatment.

Knife attack suspect in custody at Mae Chaem Police Station, Chiang Mai
Photo via Amarin TV

The suspect, identified as 23 year old Anusorn, was taken into custody and brought to Mae Chaem Police Station for questioning. A search of his shoulder bag revealed two methamphetamine tablets.

Related Articles

During interrogation, Anusorn told police that he had taken one methamphetamine tablet before the incident and began hearing voices. He claimed he believed someone intended to harm him and said he carried the knife for self‑defence.

CH7 News reported that officers seized the knife and drugs as evidence and conducted a preliminary drug test, which confirmed the presence of narcotics in his system.

Police subsequently charged the suspect with attempted murder, carrying a weapon in a public place without reasonable cause, possession of a Category 1 narcotic without permission, and illegal drug use.

In similar news, a drunken argument over a drug deal turned violent when a Myanmar man stabbed his friend during a disagreement, leaving the victim seriously injured. The assailant later regretted it.

Latest Thailand News
2 gunmen surrender after 2 victims injured in Khao San Road shooting | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 gunmen surrender after 2 victims injured in Khao San Road shooting

7 seconds ago
Man hears voices after drug use, stabs teacher at Chiang Mai school | Thaiger Thailand News

Man hears voices after drug use, stabs teacher at Chiang Mai school

19 minutes ago
Thai family welcomes foreigners who mistake funeral feast for restaurant | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai family welcomes foreigners who mistake funeral feast for restaurant

46 minutes ago
GWM discontinues Good Cat, prepares ORA 5 SUV launch for Thai market | Thaiger Automotive

GWM discontinues Good Cat, prepares ORA 5 SUV launch for Thai market

53 minutes ago
Massive elephant herd emerges near Thap Lan National Park | Thaiger Thailand News

Massive elephant herd emerges near Thap Lan National Park

59 minutes ago
Ex-cop neighbour allegedly pulls gun over footsteps and coughing | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-cop neighbour allegedly pulls gun over footsteps and coughing

2 hours ago
Thai man clings to moving SUV in Pattaya allegedly to stop car thief | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man clings to moving SUV in Pattaya allegedly to stop car thief

2 hours ago
‘Mr Spray’ wanted for defacing Koh Pha Ngan with political graffiti | Thaiger Thailand News

‘Mr Spray’ wanted for defacing Koh Pha Ngan with political graffiti

3 hours ago
Pattaya bar guards caught on video assaulting tourist | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya bar guards caught on video assaulting tourist

3 hours ago
Foreign man flags sea pollution off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign man flags sea pollution off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Udon Thani monk loses control, challenges officials at forest temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani monk loses control, challenges officials at forest temple

5 hours ago
Thailand’s Disneyland bid gains embassy support in US | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s Disneyland bid gains embassy support in US

5 hours ago
French couple deported and blacklisted after sex on Phuket tuk tuk | Thaiger Phuket News

French couple deported and blacklisted after sex on Phuket tuk tuk

6 hours ago
Cambodian beggar disguised as muslim woman arrested in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit district | Thaiger Bangkok News

Cambodian beggar disguised as muslim woman arrested in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit district

6 hours ago
Thailand signs deal with Canva to improve digital learning | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand signs deal with Canva to improve digital learning

6 hours ago
Thief slashes vocational student’s neck and steals motorcycle in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Thief slashes vocational student’s neck and steals motorcycle in Chon Buri

6 hours ago
How to use Binance in Southeast Asia | Thaiger Finance

How to use Binance in Southeast Asia

7 hours ago
Foreign tourists’ pickup stuck in sand at Phang Nga beach | Thaiger South Thailand News

Foreign tourists’ pickup stuck in sand at Phang Nga beach

7 hours ago
Yaowarat Chinese New Year cancelled to honour Queen Mother Sirikit | Thaiger Bangkok News

Yaowarat Chinese New Year cancelled to honour Queen Mother Sirikit

22 hours ago
Chiang Rai man arrested for stalking TikTok star and issuing death threats | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Rai man arrested for stalking TikTok star and issuing death threats

23 hours ago
Thailand pushes for ceasefire amid Cambodia border tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand pushes for ceasefire amid Cambodia border tensions

23 hours ago
Mentally ill man caught sexually abusing dog near Buriram school | Thaiger Thailand News

Mentally ill man caught sexually abusing dog near Buriram school

23 hours ago
Thailand issues warning for scorching 2026 summer heatwave | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand issues warning for scorching 2026 summer heatwave

24 hours ago
Toddler found dead in ditch behind Ang Thong home | Thaiger Thailand News

Toddler found dead in ditch behind Ang Thong home

1 day ago
Thai man lures 16 year old boy into creating swinger sex videos | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man lures 16 year old boy into creating swinger sex videos

1 day ago
Crime NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 3, 2026, 3:40 PM
98 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.