Man hears voices after drug use, stabs teacher at Chiang Mai school

A knife-wielding man who had allegedly taken drugs entered a border patrol police school in Chiang Mai yesterday, February 2, and later stabbed a teacher outside the school.

The incident occurred at around noon at a Border Patrol Police School in Ban Mae Kho, Chiang Mai. Teachers inside the school recorded a video showing a young man wearing a black shirt and yellow shorts, carrying a shoulder bag and holding a knife as he walked into the school grounds.

The school reportedly immediately moved students into hiding to prevent harm. Two officers on motorcycles followed the suspect while another officer attempted to approach him on foot and persuade him to put down the weapon, but the effort was unsuccessful.

The man later left the school premises and walked towards the nearby teacher’s accommodation. There, 54 year old Tharakruan, a teacher, attempted to calm the suspect and intervene.

During the struggle to disarm him, the teacher was stabbed and sustained injuries to the chest and left shoulder. Police then charged in and subdued the suspect, bringing the situation under control.

The injured teacher was rushed to Thep Rattanavejchanukul Chalermprakiat 60th Anniversary Hospital for treatment.

The suspect, identified as 23 year old Anusorn, was taken into custody and brought to Mae Chaem Police Station for questioning. A search of his shoulder bag revealed two methamphetamine tablets.

During interrogation, Anusorn told police that he had taken one methamphetamine tablet before the incident and began hearing voices. He claimed he believed someone intended to harm him and said he carried the knife for self‑defence.

CH7 News reported that officers seized the knife and drugs as evidence and conducted a preliminary drug test, which confirmed the presence of narcotics in his system.

Police subsequently charged the suspect with attempted murder, carrying a weapon in a public place without reasonable cause, possession of a Category 1 narcotic without permission, and illegal drug use.

In similar news, a drunken argument over a drug deal turned violent when a Myanmar man stabbed his friend during a disagreement, leaving the victim seriously injured. The assailant later regretted it.