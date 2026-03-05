Woman surrenders after alleged murder of ex-boyfriend in Korat

A young woman surrendered to police late on March 1, after she allegedly stabbed her former boyfriend three times, leaving him dead on a dirt road in Khon Buri district, Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat).

At 10.30am on March 2, police in Khon Buri district took 18 year old suspect Chompoo, who had surrendered earlier that morning, to identify the location of the attack.

Police identified the victim as 33 year old Wasan, a chicken processing factory worker in Chok Chai district, who died after a knife attack.

Chompoo led officers to corn and cassava fields west of Ban Tako En subdistrict, Khon Buri district, where they found Wasan’s body face down on a dirt road cutting through the farmland.

Police said there were signs of a struggle at the scene, prompting forensic officers to examine the area and the body. Multiple injuries consistent with an assault were reported, including one stab wound to the neck and two to the left chest.

According to police, the suspect first approached officers at Soeng Sang Police Station late at night on March 1 and told them she had attacked and killed her former boyfriend before leaving the body at the scene.

She was later transferred to Khon Buri Police Station, which has jurisdiction over the location where the body was found.

In her account, Chompoo said she became angry after her former boyfriend allegedly posted on Facebook accusing her of having a serious disease following their breakup. She then arranged to meet him outside the factory where he worked.

She said she allegedly hired two to three male friends to pick up the victim in a pickup truck after telling him they were taking him to deliver goods for work.

When they reached the scene, she allegedly told the men to stop the vehicle and attack the victim. She then stabbed him three times, according to investigators.

Chompoo told investigators that the men had been paid only to attack the victim as a warning, not to kill him.

Police have initially charged the suspect with intentional murder, while they work to track the hired men down for questioning and legal action, reported Thairath.

