Brazilian drug delivery suspect arrested on Koh Pha Ngan

Yesterday, March 5, immigration police in Surat Thani arrested a Brazilian man accused of running a drug delivery service on Koh Pha Ngan. A controlled buy led to the seizure of multiple drugs and more than 106,000 baht in cash.

The arrest was made after investigators received information that a foreign suspect, later identified as Brazilian national Pedro, was allegedly acting as a major dealer among tourists on the island.

Police said he was suspected of using WhatsApp to send customers a drug menu and meeting-point locations, as a way to avoid detection.

Officers arranged an undercover purchase and set a handover point in a busy area in front of a convenience store. At the agreed time, police said Pedro arrived on a motorcycle and was arrested as he moved to deliver the drugs.

A search found a black crossbody bag containing several items, including six plastic bags of cocaine, one orange ecstasy tablet, and six plastic bags of ketamine.

Police also reported finding three pieces of “jelly ketamine”, wrapped in foil, which they described as a modified form intended to disguise the drug and appeal to teenagers.

Officers also seized 106,200 baht in cash, which they said was believed to be proceeds from recent drug sales.

Police later searched Pedro’s room and found cannabis concentrate (rosin) stored in a refrigerator, which they said indicated the substance was kept for sale rather than personal use.

A database check showed Pedro entered Thailand on a tourist visa that had been extended until 2026, but he used his stay to carry out illegal work, immigration police said.

He was charged with selling and possessing for sale a Category 1 narcotic (ecstasy), a Category 2 narcotic (cocaine) and a Category 2 psychotropic substance (ketamine) without permission, allegedly for commercial purposes.

He also faces charges of illegal possession of Category 5 narcotics (cannabis resin) and illegal use of Category 2 narcotics (cocaine).

Pedro was handed over to investigators at Koh Pha Ngan Police Station for legal proceedings. Officers said they will expand the case by tracing financial flows and reviewing data on his phone for links to other foreign nationals, reported Khaosod.

Pol Lt Gen Phanumas Boonyalak, head of Thailand’s Immigration Bureau, said that the suspect would face criminal prosecution in Thailand and, after serving any sentence, would be deported and blacklisted from re-entering Thailand for life.

Similarly, immigration Bureau officers launched a major operation against foreign drug traffickers on Koh Pha Ngan, resulting in the arrest of Italian, French, and Russian suspects. Over 71 million baht in earnings from drug sales was reportedly uncovered.