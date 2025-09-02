Drunken drug deal turns deadly in Mae Sot as Myanmar man stabbed

A drunken argument over a drug deal turned violent yesterday, September 1, when a Myanmar man stabbed his friend during a disagreement, leaving the victim seriously injured.

At 5.30pm, Mae Sot police received a report of a stabbing following a drinking dispute. Police arrived at the scene along the Asia Road, near the old AM radio station by the Rim Moei River.

They found the injured man, 34 year old A Myo (no surname), sitting on the sidewalk holding his stomach, blood seeping through his hands. Rescue teams from Pitak Karn Mae Sot immediately transported him to Mae Sot Hospital for treatment.

The assailant, 33 year old Maung E (no surname), was still sitting nearby, visibly intoxicated. Tearfully, he told reporters that he and A Myo had been drinking at home when an argument erupted over a methamphetamine (yaba) deal.

In a sudden rage, he stabbed his friend but later regretted it. Maung E then placed A Myo on the back of a bicycle and attempted to rush him to a hospital. Witnesses alerted police during the ordeal.

Maung E reportedly broke down in tears while telling reporters he had been falsely told that A Myo had died, reported Ch7.

Police promptly arrested Maung E, handcuffed him, and confiscated the bicycle before taking him to Mae Sot Police Station under the supervision of Inspector Boonlert Thipsribut for further investigation and legal action.

In similar news, a disagreement over a look escalated into a stabbing outside a bank in Thon Buri, Bangkok, leaving a 48 year old man injured. The 40 year old attacker was restrained by bystanders and subsequently charged by police.

Police Colonel Suraphat Rattanatraiwong of Buppharam Police Station reported that the incident occurred on the sidewalk in front of a bank in Wat Kanlaya subdistrict. Officers and emergency personnel quickly arrived at the scene.