Authorities seize methamphetamine and heroin shipments along Mekong River

Authorities in north-eastern Thailand intercepted two separate narcotics shipments this week, seizing more than 1.2 million methamphetamine pills and 148 kilograms of heroin during coordinated operations involving military and police units.

On 26 January 2026, the 2nd Army Area Command confirmed that the seizures were carried out under a regional directive to intensify drug suppression along border routes and river crossings linked to transnational trafficking networks.

The first operation took place between 24 January and 25 January 2026 in Khon Kaen province. Officers from Narcotics Suppression Task Force 24, working with local police and military personnel, stopped a suspicious vehicle on Road 2246 in Khok Songa subdistrict, Phon district. A search of the Chevrolet Aveo uncovered four sacks containing approximately 1.2 million methamphetamine pills concealed inside the car.

One suspect was arrested at the scene. Authorities stated that the vehicle was travelling from the upper north-eastern border area towards inland destinations. The suspect and the seized drugs were transferred to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau for further legal proceedings and expanded investigation.

A second seizure occurred in the early hours of 26 January 2026 along the Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom province. The Nakhon Phanom Provincial Narcotics Suppression Unit, together with provincial drug suppression officers, the Surasakmontri Task Force, and Border Patrol Police Unit 236, responded after village security personnel reported suspicious sacks abandoned along the riverbank in Ban Mueang Kao, Tha Kho subdistrict, Mueang Nakhon Phanom district.

Four sacks were recovered and found to contain approximately 400 blocks of heroin, with a combined weight of 148 kilograms. No suspects were located at the site. Authorities believe the narcotics were dumped after traffickers detected increased patrol activity in the area.

The heroin was handed over to Nakhon Phanom City Police Station for documentation, forensic examination, and further investigation to identify those responsible.

The operations were conducted under policies issued by the 2nd Army Area Command, led by Lieutenant General Veerayut Rakasilp. Khaosod reported details of the seizures, citing security sources involved in the operations.