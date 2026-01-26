Authorities seize methamphetamine and heroin shipments along Mekong River

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 26, 2026, 6:12 PM
116 1 minute read
Authorities seize methamphetamine and heroin shipments along Mekong River | Thaiger
Photo via Khaosod

Authorities in north-eastern Thailand intercepted two separate narcotics shipments this week, seizing more than 1.2 million methamphetamine pills and 148 kilograms of heroin during coordinated operations involving military and police units.

On 26 January 2026, the 2nd Army Area Command confirmed that the seizures were carried out under a regional directive to intensify drug suppression along border routes and river crossings linked to transnational trafficking networks.

The first operation took place between 24 January and 25 January 2026 in Khon Kaen province. Officers from Narcotics Suppression Task Force 24, working with local police and military personnel, stopped a suspicious vehicle on Road 2246 in Khok Songa subdistrict, Phon district. A search of the Chevrolet Aveo uncovered four sacks containing approximately 1.2 million methamphetamine pills concealed inside the car.

Authorities seize methamphetamine and heroin shipments along Mekong River | News by Thaiger
Photo via Khaosod

One suspect was arrested at the scene. Authorities stated that the vehicle was travelling from the upper north-eastern border area towards inland destinations. The suspect and the seized drugs were transferred to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau for further legal proceedings and expanded investigation.

A second seizure occurred in the early hours of 26 January 2026 along the Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom province. The Nakhon Phanom Provincial Narcotics Suppression Unit, together with provincial drug suppression officers, the Surasakmontri Task Force, and Border Patrol Police Unit 236, responded after village security personnel reported suspicious sacks abandoned along the riverbank in Ban Mueang Kao, Tha Kho subdistrict, Mueang Nakhon Phanom district.

Four sacks were recovered and found to contain approximately 400 blocks of heroin, with a combined weight of 148 kilograms. No suspects were located at the site. Authorities believe the narcotics were dumped after traffickers detected increased patrol activity in the area.

The heroin was handed over to Nakhon Phanom City Police Station for documentation, forensic examination, and further investigation to identify those responsible.

Related Articles

The operations were conducted under policies issued by the 2nd Army Area Command, led by Lieutenant General Veerayut Rakasilp. Khaosod reported details of the seizures, citing security sources involved in the operations.

Latest Thailand News
Authorities shut down movie2free streaming network after nationwide raids | Thaiger Thailand News

Authorities shut down movie2free streaming network after nationwide raids

19 seconds ago
Authorities seize methamphetamine and heroin shipments along Mekong River | Thaiger Thailand News

Authorities seize methamphetamine and heroin shipments along Mekong River

24 minutes ago
Fake police gang arrested over abductions, drug planting and extortion | Thaiger Thailand News

Fake police gang arrested over abductions, drug planting and extortion

1 hour ago
Police dismantle call centre scam network, arrest 10 suspects | Thaiger Thailand News

Police dismantle call centre scam network, arrest 10 suspects

2 hours ago
Authorities prepare return of 46 million baht to scam victims | Thaiger Thailand News

Authorities prepare return of 46 million baht to scam victims

2 hours ago
Cambodia digs trenches near Thai border by Trat province | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia digs trenches near Thai border by Trat province

3 hours ago
Former officer shoots motorcycle taxi driver dead | Thaiger Thailand News

Former officer shoots motorcycle taxi driver dead

4 hours ago
Chiang Mai and Phuket rank in world&#8217;s top 10 cities for solo travellers | Thaiger Travel Guides

Chiang Mai and Phuket rank in world’s top 10 cities for solo travellers

5 hours ago
Delivery riders gather outside in mob police station after assault case | Thaiger Thailand News

Delivery riders gather outside in mob police station after assault case

7 hours ago
Content creator criticised for staged phone theft video on BTS | Thaiger Thailand News

Content creator criticised for staged phone theft video on BTS

7 hours ago
Highway police arrest smuggling gang using families as cover | Thaiger Thailand News

Highway police arrest smuggling gang using families as cover

7 hours ago
Large methamphetamine cache found at roadside electric pole | Thaiger Thailand News

Large methamphetamine cache found at roadside electric pole

8 hours ago
EDC Thailand announces new December dates following strong early-year momentum | Thaiger Things To Do

EDC Thailand announces new December dates following strong early-year momentum

8 hours ago
More Thai airports tighten Nipah virus screening | Thaiger Thailand News

More Thai airports tighten Nipah virus screening

9 hours ago
January 26 weather: Cool mornings, patchy fog, high-pressure system weakens | Thaiger Thailand News

January 26 weather: Cool mornings, patchy fog, high-pressure system weakens

9 hours ago
Jealousy-fueled argument leads to ping pong bomb explosion in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Jealousy-fueled argument leads to ping pong bomb explosion in Pattaya

1 day ago
Thailand airports tighten virus checks for West Bengal travellers | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand airports tighten virus checks for West Bengal travellers

1 day ago
Man claims spirit possession in fatal stabbing of grandmother | Thaiger Thailand News

Man claims spirit possession in fatal stabbing of grandmother

1 day ago
Annual Wat Phra That Phanom festival unites Thai and Lao devotees | Thaiger Thailand News

Annual Wat Phra That Phanom festival unites Thai and Lao devotees

1 day ago
Train services resume after fatal crane collapse in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Train services resume after fatal crane collapse in Thailand

1 day ago
Teenagers confess to fatal shooting of boy in Bangkok misunderstanding | Thaiger Thailand News

Teenagers confess to fatal shooting of boy in Bangkok misunderstanding

1 day ago
Police and military seize 4.7 million meth pills in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Police and military seize 4.7 million meth pills in Thailand

1 day ago
Myanmar TikTok star mourned as police hunt murder suspects | Thaiger Thailand News

Myanmar TikTok star mourned as police hunt murder suspects

1 day ago
Thai woman claims healing powers with quantum psychic energy | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman claims healing powers with quantum psychic energy

1 day ago
British man and Thai women arrested over 300m baht investment scam | Thaiger Pattaya News

British man and Thai women arrested over 300m baht investment scam

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 26, 2026, 6:12 PM
116 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.