Foreigners caught on CCTV stealing statue from Chiang Mai pub

A pub owner in Chiang Mai has filed a police report after CCTV footage allegedly showed a foreign man and woman acting together to steal a gold lion statue from inside the venue on February 11.

In the footage, a foreign man in a white T-shirt is seen approaching a table where a gold lion statue is placed and lingers for a moment before stepping back. With a sling bag in hand, he appears ready to put the statue inside, but does not act straight away.

The man then turns and nods towards a woman believed to have arrived with him, who is seated at a nearby table. The woman then speaks with the man before turning to engage with the staff, while the man remains near the table.

During this moment, the man turns back towards the statue, grabs it and tries to stuff it into his sling bag. However, it does not fit, so he sets it back on the table and casually picks up a bouquet of roses, examining it.

After a brief exchange with the woman, he turns back to the table, removes his sling bag and takes out what appears to be a handkerchief. He then drapes it over the gold lion statue, slips the statue into the bag, zips it up and walks out of the pub.

The woman continues talking with the staff momentarily after the suspect left, then performs a wai and quickly walks out after him.

The theft reportedly went unnoticed until the following evening, when they checked CCTV while preparing to open. The owner concluded the customers shown in the footage were responsible and filed a complaint at Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station.

