Teachers’ pickup collides with guardrail, injuring seven in Mae Hong Son

A group of teachers on a trip encountered a road accident when their pickup truck collided with a guardrail, injuring seven people, including two seriously.

The incident occurred at 5.30pm yesterday, August 11, along the descending curve of the Thop Sok section of the rural road มส 4001 in Mueang district, Mae Hong Son province. Emergency services, including the Mueang district rescue team and the Sri Sangwan Hospital, responded swiftly to the scene, along with Suprawin Phaisinamnguen, the village head of Thop Sok.

The vehicle involved was a white four-door pickup truck registered in Chiang Mai. It was found crashed against a roadside barrier with its front severely damaged.

The accident resulted in two people sustaining serious injuries, while five others suffered minor injuries. All were transported to Sri Sangwan Hospital for treatment.

Upon inspecting the vehicle, officials discovered the truck was in automatic gear, set to D for drive, and not shifted to lower gears like L or S. This setting inadequately managed the engine’s braking power needed for descending the slope.

Fortunately, the driver managed to steer into the barrier, preventing a potentially fatal plunge into the deep ravine, reported KhaoSod.

The seven occupants were teachers from a private school in Pai district, taking a long holiday trip to Baan Thai Rak Thai village when the accident occurred.

In similar news, an accident between an 18-wheel truck and a motorcycle on Sukhumvit Road in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province, resulted in a fatality on July 31. The collision took place near a U-turn junction, triggering an immediate investigation by local authorities.

Upon notification, Bang Lamung police and volunteer rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene, where the truck was found parked, obstructing the road.

A black Yamaha motorcycle had collided with the truck’s trailer, suffering extensive damage. The victim, an unidentified man estimated to be around 40 years old, was found deceased at the location.