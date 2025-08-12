Teachers’ pickup collides with guardrail, injuring seven in Mae Hong Son

Bright Choomanee
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Picture courtesy of Chiang Mai News

A group of teachers on a trip encountered a road accident when their pickup truck collided with a guardrail, injuring seven people, including two seriously.

The incident occurred at 5.30pm yesterday, August 11, along the descending curve of the Thop Sok section of the rural road มส 4001 in Mueang district, Mae Hong Son province. Emergency services, including the Mueang district rescue team and the Sri Sangwan Hospital, responded swiftly to the scene, along with Suprawin Phaisinamnguen, the village head of Thop Sok.

The vehicle involved was a white four-door pickup truck registered in Chiang Mai. It was found crashed against a roadside barrier with its front severely damaged.

The accident resulted in two people sustaining serious injuries, while five others suffered minor injuries. All were transported to Sri Sangwan Hospital for treatment.

Picture courtesy of Chiang Mai News

Upon inspecting the vehicle, officials discovered the truck was in automatic gear, set to D for drive, and not shifted to lower gears like L or S. This setting inadequately managed the engine’s braking power needed for descending the slope.

Fortunately, the driver managed to steer into the barrier, preventing a potentially fatal plunge into the deep ravine, reported KhaoSod.

The seven occupants were teachers from a private school in Pai district, taking a long holiday trip to Baan Thai Rak Thai village when the accident occurred.

Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
