2 Thai women jailed in Taiwan for heroin smuggling

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 6, 2026, 4:41 PM
50 1 minute read
2 Thai women jailed in Taiwan for heroin smuggling | Thaiger
Photo via Radio Taiwan International

A Taiwanese court sentenced two Thai women to prison for smuggling heroin into Taiwan in September last year by swallowing drug packages and concealing them in their genital area.

The two women were arrested on September 7 at an airport in Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan after Taiwanese officials said they had received a tip-off about a heroin smuggling operation in August and tightened passenger screening measures at the airport.

Officials said the pair were searched after they were seen behaving suspiciously, and a large quantity of heroin was found hidden in their bodies. Police said one woman concealed one package in her genital area and swallowed 60 packages, while the other concealed four packages in her genital area and swallowed a further 50 packages.

Taiwanese officials said the heroin had an estimated value of about 8.3 million Taiwan dollars, or around 9 million baht.

Thai women smuggle heroin into Taiwan
Photo via Radio Taiwan International

The suspects told investigators that financial hardship pushed them to commit the offence. They said a drug dealer paid them US$1,000 each when they left Thailand for Taiwan, with a promise of more money if the smuggling was successful.

One suspect said she was expected to receive 120,000 Taiwan dollars if the task was completed, while the other said she would receive 80,000 Taiwan dollars.

Under Taiwanese law, drug smuggling can carry the death penalty or life imprisonment. Taiwanese broadcaster TVBS reported today, March 6, that the court had issued verdicts, sentencing one woman to 15 years and six months in prison and the other to 16 years’ imprisonment. The two women can still appeal the verdicts.

Related Articles
Thai women imprisoned for smuggling drug into Taiwan
Photo via Radio Taiwan International

In a related case, a Thai woman was arrested for smuggling cannabis into Taiwan and later assisted Taiwanese officers with further investigations that led to the arrest of other suspects linked to a cannabis smuggling ring. The length of her imprisonment was reduced following her cooperation.

After five months in prison, the woman was eligible to seek deportation back to Thailand. However, officials in Taiwan and Thailand reportedly shifted responsibility to one another, delaying the deportation process.

The woman later sought help from Thai journalists, saying she wanted to return to Thailand to receive treatment for heart disease. No further updates on that case have been made public.

Latest Thailand News
Brazilian drug delivery suspect arrested on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger Thailand News

Brazilian drug delivery suspect arrested on Koh Pha Ngan

11 minutes ago
MEA suspends communications system after remote key motorbike failures | Thaiger Thailand News

MEA suspends communications system after remote key motorbike failures

55 minutes ago
Foreigners sought after dodging fuel bill in Koh Lanta, Krabi | Thaiger Krabi News

Foreigners sought after dodging fuel bill in Koh Lanta, Krabi

1 hour ago
Kora Beach Resort Phuket wedding showcase recaps multi-cultural ceremonies on Valentine’s Eve | Thaiger Phuket Travel

Kora Beach Resort Phuket wedding showcase recaps multi-cultural ceremonies on Valentine’s Eve

2 hours ago
Octopus ride malfunction in Nakhon Ratchasima injures two girls | Thaiger Thailand News

Octopus ride malfunction in Nakhon Ratchasima injures two girls

2 hours ago
Israeli man allegedly assaults old foreigner over Middle East conflict argument | Thaiger Phuket News

Israeli man allegedly assaults old foreigner over Middle East conflict argument

2 hours ago
Two Brits injured after fight with muscular foreign man in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Two Brits injured after fight with muscular foreign man in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Russian man arrested for processing and selling cannabis products in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian man arrested for processing and selling cannabis products in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Thailand oil reserves revised to 95 days after new supply confirmed | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand oil reserves revised to 95 days after new supply confirmed

4 hours ago
Former park ranger shoots ex-colleague over forest encroachment case | Thaiger Thailand News

Former park ranger shoots ex-colleague over forest encroachment case

5 hours ago
Transwoman nabbed in Bangkok over South Korean tourist robbery | Thaiger Thailand News

Transwoman nabbed in Bangkok over South Korean tourist robbery

6 hours ago
3 transwomen attack foreign man on Pattaya Walking Street | Thaiger Pattaya News

3 transwomen attack foreign man on Pattaya Walking Street

6 hours ago
2 more suspects arrested for ordering abduction and murder of Bangkok man | Thaiger Central Thailand News

2 more suspects arrested for ordering abduction and murder of Bangkok man

7 hours ago
Bangkok woman&#8217;s dating app meetup turns into Line Man delivery run | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok woman’s dating app meetup turns into Line Man delivery run

7 hours ago
Thai family reports Shanghai hotel staff who sneaks into their room | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai family reports Shanghai hotel staff who sneaks into their room

23 hours ago
Man high on cannabis threatens and demands cigarettes, gets beaten | Thaiger Thailand News

Man high on cannabis threatens and demands cigarettes, gets beaten

23 hours ago
Thai dancer and girlfriend arrested at Cambodia border checkpoint | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai dancer and girlfriend arrested at Cambodia border checkpoint

24 hours ago
Chinese man found hanging in Chon Buri with wounds and stun gun marks | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese man found hanging in Chon Buri with wounds and stun gun marks

1 day ago
Signal interference disrupts remote-key motorcycles in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Signal interference disrupts remote-key motorcycles in Bangkok

1 day ago
Thai man accused of killing girlfriend, presents her death as suicide | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man accused of killing girlfriend, presents her death as suicide

1 day ago
Man arrested over public masturbation near Udon Thani museum | Thaiger Thailand News

Man arrested over public masturbation near Udon Thani museum

1 day ago
Thai man attacks mechanic with samurai sword over motorcycle repair dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man attacks mechanic with samurai sword over motorcycle repair dispute

1 day ago
Woman surrenders after alleged murder of ex-boyfriend in Korat | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman surrenders after alleged murder of ex-boyfriend in Korat

1 day ago
Chon Buri woman sits on road and throws shoes after argument with boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri woman sits on road and throws shoes after argument with boyfriend

1 day ago
94 Vietnamese arrested in Bangkok raid linked to gambling network | Thaiger Thailand News

94 Vietnamese arrested in Bangkok raid linked to gambling network

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand NewsWorld News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 6, 2026, 4:41 PM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.