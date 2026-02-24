Ministry links 72 Chiang Mai tiger deaths to distemper, not bird flu

An unusually high number of tiger deaths in Mae Rim, Chiang Mai, have been linked to disease, with the Agriculture Ministry saying today, February 23, that tests identified the cause and found no evidence that it spreads from animals to humans.

Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Amin Mayusoh said that he had received an update from the Department of Livestock Development (DLD) following reports that 72 tigers had died.

He said the update followed reports linking the deaths to avian influenza, but tests pointed to another infection.

According to Amin, the DLD investigated the cause of death and found evidence consistent with canine distemper virus.

Tests also detected Mycoplasma, a bacterium associated with respiratory disease. He said the combined infection of the virus and bacteria led to severe pneumonia and complications, which resulted in the tigers dying.

Amin said officials had also reviewed impacts on workers involved in the case and found the infection does not transmit from animals to humans.

He added that Thamanat Prompow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, had ordered close monitoring of the situation to prevent further spread and to maintain public confidence.

Chuwit, the owner of the Mae Rim Tiger Park in Chiang Mai, said the facility had moved to control any disease spread by carrying out disinfection and burying animal carcasses in line with academic principles.

Staff from the DLD and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation had reportedly provided guidance throughout the process.

He also stressed that none of the tigers that died had been used commercially in any way, reported Thai PBS.

