Bird feed sellers detained after video shows man flipping off tourists

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: February 24, 2026, 10:42 AM
Edited photo made with photos from กูรูเชียงใหม่ เรื่องเชียงใหม่กูรู้ and Thairath

Chiang Mai police yesterday, February 23, tracked down a group of bird feed sellers at Tha Phae Gate after a viral video showed a man obstructing and insulting foreign tourists in the plaza and making a middle-finger gesture.

The issue surfaced yesterday after a post in the Facebook group Chiang Mai 108 criticised bird feed sellers at Tha Phae Gate. The post, written in English, said…

“The illegal merchants in Tha Phae Gate are damaging the image of the entire Chiang Mai. They seized the photo area of Tha Phae Gate, did not allow tourists who did not pay them to take photos, and insulted them.”

Photo via เชียงใหม่ CM108

The post included a video clip showing a man wearing a light blue cap and jeans taking photos for tourists at Tha Phae Gate plaza. The man is seen speaking in a confrontational manner to the tourist and making a middle-finger gesture.

Following the social media attention, Chiang Mai City Police Station and Tourist Police Division 2 instructed officers to inspect Tha Phae Gate plaza and identify those involved.

By about 3.30pm, a man matching the description was located at the plaza, still taking photos for tourists. Officers identified themselves and questioned him.

The man was identified as 30 year old Somchai from Chiang Rai. Two others were identified as 37 year old Ale and Juljira from Chiang Mai. Police took all three to Chiang Mai City Police Station for legal proceedings.

Photo via เชียงใหม่ CM108

Somchai admitted he was the man in the clip, saying he responded after tourists criticised him first. He apologised to the public, and also to the tourists he had spoken to, saying he regretted his actions and acknowledged it had harmed Chiang Mai’s image.

The suspects were informed of a charge under the Criminal Code relating to harassing, threatening, or causing embarrassment or nuisance in public, which carries a penalty of up to one month in prison or a fine of up to 10,000 baht.

They were placed in custody at Chiang Mai City Police Station, and are to be forwarded to the Chiang Mai Provincial Court.

Photo via กูรูเชียงใหม่ เรื่องเชียงใหม่กูรู้

According to police, the group had previously been arrested and fined twice, and the latest incident was treated as a repeat offence that would be pursued through the courts.

Chiang Mai City Police Station said it has repeatedly instructed officers to strictly monitor bird feed sellers at Tha Phae Gate plaza and to proceed immediately if violations are found.

Similarly, back in January, a group of bird feed sellers returned to Tha Phae Gate in Chiang Mai after previously being arrested. The same group was seen once again selling feed and pressuring tourists to pay for bird photos. They have also been accused of intimidating those who refuse to buy feed or use their photography services.

