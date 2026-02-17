Rangsit mayor leads under-bridge sweep after drug and loitering complaints

Rangsit mayor leads under-bridge sweep after drug and loitering complaints
A multi-agency operation took place today, February 17, in Prachathipat, Thanyaburi, after officials received complaints that an area beneath a bridge was being used as a gathering point by homeless people and suspected drug users.

Rangsit mayor Police Captain Dr Trelup “Mayor Bowling” Toopgrajank brought teams from Pratunam Chulalongkorn Police Station, along with relevant officials, to surround and search the area beneath the bridge.

Officials said the inspection found four homeless people who had moved into the site and set up makeshift shelters. They described the area as unclean and said it obstructed movement through the location.

Suspected methamphetamine tablets were reportedly found in a plastic packet, along with drug paraphernalia, including foil and modified smoking equipment, hidden inside a plastic box.

Officials said they had intelligence linking the four to a suspected group that moves between locations to steal electrical cables and equipment from highway and irrigation agencies in the southern Rangsit area.

They said the thefts have caused ongoing damage to state property, and noted that the area was strewn with rubbish and items they believed were linked to theft.

Police Captain Dr Trelup ordered the municipality’s engineering team to work with highway officials to block off the blind spot immediately and stop people from returning to use it as a gathering place.

He also stressed efforts to restore public spaces so they are clean and safe for Rangsit residents.

The four suspects were taken to Pratunam Chulalongkorn Police Station for further questioning. Officers are preparing drug-related charges and are investigating whether there is any connection to cases involving theft of state equipment.

Similarly, at the beginning of this month, officials in Pathum Thani launched a coordinated effort to relocate homeless individuals living in Rangsit, aiming to provide shelter, medical care, and employment support to assist with societal reintegration. The operation follows complaints about a growing number of homeless people in the city’s economic zones.

