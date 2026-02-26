Teenager stabs ex-girlfriend after she refuses to reconcile

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 26, 2026, 9:38 AM
205 1 minute read
Teenager stabs ex-girlfriend after she refuses to reconcile | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Thitima Ngam

A 16 year old Thai boy stabbed his ex-girlfriend in Songkhla province on Saturday, February 21, after she refused to reconcile following a break-up.

The victim’s father, 49 year old Udomrat, said the attack happened at about 2.50pm at a teacher welfare residence where his daughter, Fai, was taking extra classes. He shared details of the case with news agencies, saying he feared his daughter would not receive justice.

Udomrat said the suspect, Fluke, went to the location and asked Fai to get back together. After she refused, he attacked her with a knife, repeatedly stabbing her in the neck, back and face.

A teacher and another male student intervened to stop the assault, and Fluke also cut a student on the head before fleeing the scene.

Udomrat said he and his family reported the case at Mueang Songkhla Police Station but had not received any updates. He said the family decided to speak publicly in the hope the suspect would be arrested and prosecuted as soon as possible.

Teenager stabs ex-girlfriend for rejecting him after break-up
Photo via Facebook/ Thitima Ngam

He added that this was not the first reported incident involving Fluke. Udomrat said the boy had previously slapped Fai in the face after their break-up, but he did not pursue legal action at the time after Fluke’s parents contacted the family to apologise.

Udomrat said he would not forgive Fluke again and would pursue the stabbing case to the fullest extent.

He also said he had advised his daughter to end the relationship after her school performance declined. Udomrat said he urged her to focus on her studies and that she accepted his decision.

Teen girl stabbed by ex-boyfriend
Photo via Facebook/ Thitima Ngam

On Fai’s condition, Udomrat said the attack caused injuries to vital organs, including a major blood vessel that supplies the brain and the larynx. He said doctors planned to perform a computed tomography (CT) scan to assess her condition before deciding on further surgery.

Udomrat said Fluke remained at large and urged police to move faster on the case to ensure fairness for his daughter.

Crime News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.