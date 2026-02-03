2 gunmen surrender after 2 victims injured in Khao San Road shooting

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 3, 2026, 3:59 PM
78 2 minutes read
2 gunmen surrender after 2 victims injured in Khao San Road shooting | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ พระราม3 ต้องรอด

Two people were injured after a shooting broke out at an entertainment venue on Khao San Road in Bangkok early on Friday, January 30. Police later confirmed that two suspects had contacted authorities, saying they intended to turn themselves in.

According to a report by Channel 7, the shooting occurred at a bar on Khao San Road at around 1.30am. Witnesses reported hearing approximately six gunshots during the incident, which caused panic among tourists, partygoers, and nearby business operators.

Two innocent people were injured in the shooting. The first victim was a bar staff member identified as 46 year old Suriyan, who sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg. The second victim was a 40 year old partygoer named Sirisak, who was also shot in the right leg.

The incident quickly raised alarm among the public, with many questioning existing safety measures and weapon screening procedures along Khao San Road, which is the popular nightlife scene of Bangkok.

shooting on Khao San Road injures 2 innocent victims
Photo via Facebook/ พระราม3 ต้องรอด

Speaking to Thai PBS yesterday, February 2, Siam Boonsom, Commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said the case was being handled by Chana Songkram Police Station.

Siam confirmed that arrest warrants had already been issued for two suspects on charges of attempted murder. However, police have not publicly disclosed the identities of the suspects.

Siam explained that preliminary investigations indicated the shooting stemmed from a personal dispute between the two suspects. The pair reportedly arranged to meet on Khao San Road to resolve their conflict, but the discussion escalated and ended in gunfire when they failed to reach an agreement.

Related Articles
Shooting on Khao San Road
Photo via Facebook/ พระราม3 ต้องรอด

He stressed that police would pursue the case seriously, noting that the crime took place in a renowned tourist attraction and had the potential to damage public confidence and Thailand’s tourism image.

In response to the incident, Siam said police would strengthen security and weapon screening measures, not only along Khao San Road but also at other entertainment venues across Bangkok. He added that visible policing and preventive measures would be increased to reassure both residents and visitors.

According to Siam, the two suspects contacted police on February 2 to say they were willing to surrender. As of the latest update, officers have not yet confirmed whether the surrender has taken place, nor have they released further details regarding formal charges or court proceedings.

Bangkok shooting
Photo via Facebook/ SiamNews

Latest Thailand News
Mae Hong Son launches campaign to tackle wildfire and PM2.5 | Thaiger Thailand News

Mae Hong Son launches campaign to tackle wildfire and PM2.5

6 seconds ago
2 gunmen surrender after 2 victims injured in Khao San Road shooting | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 gunmen surrender after 2 victims injured in Khao San Road shooting

13 minutes ago
Man hears voices after drug use, stabs teacher at Chiang Mai school | Thaiger Thailand News

Man hears voices after drug use, stabs teacher at Chiang Mai school

31 minutes ago
Thai family welcomes foreigners who mistake funeral feast for restaurant | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai family welcomes foreigners who mistake funeral feast for restaurant

58 minutes ago
GWM discontinues Good Cat, prepares ORA 5 SUV launch for Thai market | Thaiger Automotive

GWM discontinues Good Cat, prepares ORA 5 SUV launch for Thai market

1 hour ago
Massive elephant herd emerges near Thap Lan National Park | Thaiger Thailand News

Massive elephant herd emerges near Thap Lan National Park

1 hour ago
Ex-cop neighbour allegedly pulls gun over footsteps and coughing | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-cop neighbour allegedly pulls gun over footsteps and coughing

2 hours ago
Thai man clings to moving SUV in Pattaya allegedly to stop car thief | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man clings to moving SUV in Pattaya allegedly to stop car thief

2 hours ago
&#8216;Mr Spray&#8217; wanted for defacing Koh Pha Ngan with political graffiti | Thaiger Thailand News

‘Mr Spray’ wanted for defacing Koh Pha Ngan with political graffiti

3 hours ago
Pattaya bar guards caught on video assaulting tourist | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya bar guards caught on video assaulting tourist

3 hours ago
Foreign man flags sea pollution off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign man flags sea pollution off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Udon Thani monk loses control, challenges officials at forest temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani monk loses control, challenges officials at forest temple

5 hours ago
Thailand’s Disneyland bid gains embassy support in US | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s Disneyland bid gains embassy support in US

6 hours ago
French couple deported and blacklisted after sex on Phuket tuk tuk | Thaiger Phuket News

French couple deported and blacklisted after sex on Phuket tuk tuk

6 hours ago
Cambodian beggar disguised as muslim woman arrested in Bangkok&#8217;s Sukhumvit district | Thaiger Bangkok News

Cambodian beggar disguised as muslim woman arrested in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit district

6 hours ago
Thailand signs deal with Canva to improve digital learning | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand signs deal with Canva to improve digital learning

6 hours ago
Thief slashes vocational student’s neck and steals motorcycle in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Thief slashes vocational student’s neck and steals motorcycle in Chon Buri

6 hours ago
How to use Binance in Southeast Asia | Thaiger Finance

How to use Binance in Southeast Asia

7 hours ago
Foreign tourists’ pickup stuck in sand at Phang Nga beach | Thaiger South Thailand News

Foreign tourists’ pickup stuck in sand at Phang Nga beach

7 hours ago
Yaowarat Chinese New Year cancelled to honour Queen Mother Sirikit | Thaiger Bangkok News

Yaowarat Chinese New Year cancelled to honour Queen Mother Sirikit

22 hours ago
Chiang Rai man arrested for stalking TikTok star and issuing death threats | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Rai man arrested for stalking TikTok star and issuing death threats

23 hours ago
Thailand pushes for ceasefire amid Cambodia border tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand pushes for ceasefire amid Cambodia border tensions

23 hours ago
Mentally ill man caught sexually abusing dog near Buriram school | Thaiger Thailand News

Mentally ill man caught sexually abusing dog near Buriram school

23 hours ago
Thailand issues warning for scorching 2026 summer heatwave | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand issues warning for scorching 2026 summer heatwave

24 hours ago
Toddler found dead in ditch behind Ang Thong home | Thaiger Thailand News

Toddler found dead in ditch behind Ang Thong home

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 3, 2026, 3:59 PM
78 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.