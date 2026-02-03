2 gunmen surrender after 2 victims injured in Khao San Road shooting

Two people were injured after a shooting broke out at an entertainment venue on Khao San Road in Bangkok early on Friday, January 30. Police later confirmed that two suspects had contacted authorities, saying they intended to turn themselves in.

According to a report by Channel 7, the shooting occurred at a bar on Khao San Road at around 1.30am. Witnesses reported hearing approximately six gunshots during the incident, which caused panic among tourists, partygoers, and nearby business operators.

Two innocent people were injured in the shooting. The first victim was a bar staff member identified as 46 year old Suriyan, who sustained a gunshot wound to his right leg. The second victim was a 40 year old partygoer named Sirisak, who was also shot in the right leg.

The incident quickly raised alarm among the public, with many questioning existing safety measures and weapon screening procedures along Khao San Road, which is the popular nightlife scene of Bangkok.

Speaking to Thai PBS yesterday, February 2, Siam Boonsom, Commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said the case was being handled by Chana Songkram Police Station.

Siam confirmed that arrest warrants had already been issued for two suspects on charges of attempted murder. However, police have not publicly disclosed the identities of the suspects.

Siam explained that preliminary investigations indicated the shooting stemmed from a personal dispute between the two suspects. The pair reportedly arranged to meet on Khao San Road to resolve their conflict, but the discussion escalated and ended in gunfire when they failed to reach an agreement.

He stressed that police would pursue the case seriously, noting that the crime took place in a renowned tourist attraction and had the potential to damage public confidence and Thailand’s tourism image.

In response to the incident, Siam said police would strengthen security and weapon screening measures, not only along Khao San Road but also at other entertainment venues across Bangkok. He added that visible policing and preventive measures would be increased to reassure both residents and visitors.

According to Siam, the two suspects contacted police on February 2 to say they were willing to surrender. As of the latest update, officers have not yet confirmed whether the surrender has taken place, nor have they released further details regarding formal charges or court proceedings.