Two dead after Royal Thai Air Force plane crash in Chiang Mai

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 29, 2026, 1:51 PM
Two pilots were killed after a Royal Thai Air Force training aircraft crashed into a forested area in Chiang Mai’s Chom Thong district this morning, January 29, with authorities recovering the bodies only after bringing the wreckage fire under control.

The crash occurred at around 10.50am on January 29 in a remote area near Ban Huai Muang Fang Sai in Mae Soi subdistrict. The aircraft, identified as an AT-6 military plane, reportedly went down during a training flight. Emergency services and relevant agencies were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Rescue workers later confirmed that the aircraft had caught fire following the crash. Fire engines were deployed to extinguish the flames before officials were able to safely enter the area. Once the fire was brought under control, two bodies were found at the site.

Officials have now confirmed the identities of the two pilots killed in the crash as Bom and Johnny, both assigned to Wing 411 under Wing 41 in Chiang Mai, where the aircraft was based.

Amarin TV reported that the aircraft involved was a Beechcraft AT-6TH Wolverine, a light attack and training aircraft operated by the Royal Thai Air Force’s Wing 41.

The AT-6TH is a newly commissioned aircraft model that the Royal Thai Air Force considers a key addition to its fleet. The model was introduced to replace older aircraft that have since been retired and is designed for a range of missions.

Equipped with modern avionics and capable of carrying various types of weaponry, the aircraft is known for its high manoeuvrability, making it well-suited to operations in northern Thailand’s mountainous terrain.

Officials have not yet disclosed the exact cause of the crash. Further updates are expected after investigators complete a thorough examination of the wreckage.

In similar news, the Royal Thai Police confirmed five passengers died in the plane crash in Cha-am, with one fighting for his life in hospital. An RTP spokesperson added that the right engine failed during a test flight.

