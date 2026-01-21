92 year old driver hits students on motorcycle in Nonthaburi

Two secondary school students were injured during this morning’s rush hour, January 21, after a car driven by a 92 year old man collided with their motorcycle while turning into a side street in Sai Noi district, Nonthaburi.

The accident occurred at around 7.30am on Sai Noi–Wat Yot Road, at the entrance to Soi Moo Ban Suan Ek 1 in Khun Si subdistrict. Officers from Sai Noi Police Station were alerted to a collision between a car and a motorcycle and arrived at the scene with rescue workers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation.

Police found a grey motorcycle lying overturned in the middle of the road, with its front end badly damaged. Nearby were two injured male students, both Year 12 pupils from a local school. Rescue workers provided first aid before rushing the pair to Sai Noi Hospital for further treatment.

A short distance away, inside the nearby soi, officers located a sedan with damage to the front left door. The driver, 92 year old Assani, remained at the scene to give a statement.

According to Assani, he had been driving from within Sai Noi district and intended to turn right into his garden when the collision occurred. He claimed that the motorcycle was travelling at high speed and struck the left side of his vehicle as he made the turn.

However, 61 year old Tanong, the father of one of the injured students, disputed the claim, saying his son had left home as usual that morning with a classmate and was later notified that a car had allegedly turned across their lane, causing the crash.

Both students suffered injuries to the ribs and arms and were initially unable to move due to pain, reported Khaosod.

A nearby shop owner and assistant subdistrict chief, Kritchai Sriyooklat, told police he heard a loud crash while serving customers. When he stepped outside, he saw the two students lying injured on the road beside the motorcycle and a car that had turned into the soi. He immediately helped direct traffic and contacted local rescue services and police.

Police revealed that Assani had previously been involved in two similar incidents involving sudden turns into the same soi. CCTV footage from the area reportedly shows the car turning without slowing down. Officers later escorted the elderly driver to Sai Noi Police Station for further questioning.

