Thai family welcomes foreigners who mistake funeral feast for restaurant

A Thai family in Nakhon Si Thammarat province warmly welcomed and served food to two groups of foreigners who mistakenly believed that the family’s funeral event was a restaurant.

The incident was shared online by a Thai man named Charantorn Chareomkiad, who posted videos from his family’s funeral ceremony held on Saturday, January 31, in Nakhon Si Thammarat province. In his original post, Charantorn wrote…

“Foreigners walked into a funeral, thinking it’s a buffet.”

In the first video, two foreign men can be seen sitting at a table set up for guests attending the funeral. A Thai woman is shown serving them drinking water, while Charantorn jokingly comments in the background…

“Hey, let’s ask them. Are they thinking that this is a buffet?”

He then laughed and allowed his family members to continue serving food to the unsuspecting guests.

According to a post by the Facebook news page อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7, the family later explained to the two men that they had accidentally joined a funeral ceremony, not a restaurant. The foreigners reportedly apologised for the misunderstanding and expressed gratitude for the meal and hospitality.

In Thailand, providing food and refreshments to those attending a funeral is a long-standing tradition practised across the country. The gesture is seen as a way to thank guests for paying their respects and to make merit on behalf of the deceased.

What made the story even more amusing was that the situation happened again. On Sunday, February 2, Charantorn shared a second video showing another group of three foreign men who also mistook the funeral for a restaurant. His caption read…

“Foreigners come again, haha. This is a funeral! They asked us whether it is a restaurant or not. Anyway, we served them food. They were surprised and happy.”

In that clip, Charantorn’s mother is seen carrying a tray of Thai dishes to the visitors, while another family member kindly warning them that the food was a little spicy.

The videos quickly spread across Thai social media, and Charantorn later revealed that he gave an interview to ThaiRath to explain what had happened.

Reactions online were mixed. Many Thai netizens found the incident amusing and praised the family’s kindness and generosity. Others were more sceptical, suggesting the foreigners may have known it was not a restaurant and were simply seeking free food. Some urged the family not to encourage such behaviour.

However, many defended the hosts, saying that offering food at a funeral is an act of merit-making, and that extending the gesture to the foreigners was in keeping with Thai cultural values of hospitality and compassion.