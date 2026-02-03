Thai family welcomes foreigners who mistake funeral feast for restaurant

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 3, 2026, 3:13 PM
150 2 minutes read
Thai family welcomes foreigners who mistake funeral feast for restaurant | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Charantorn Chaloemkiad

A Thai family in Nakhon Si Thammarat province warmly welcomed and served food to two groups of foreigners who mistakenly believed that the family’s funeral event was a restaurant.

The incident was shared online by a Thai man named Charantorn Chareomkiad, who posted videos from his family’s funeral ceremony held on Saturday, January 31, in Nakhon Si Thammarat province. In his original post, Charantorn wrote…

“Foreigners walked into a funeral, thinking it’s a buffet.”

In the first video, two foreign men can be seen sitting at a table set up for guests attending the funeral. A Thai woman is shown serving them drinking water, while Charantorn jokingly comments in the background…

“Hey, let’s ask them. Are they thinking that this is a buffet?”

He then laughed and allowed his family members to continue serving food to the unsuspecting guests.

Foreigners welcomed and served food in Thai funeral
Photo via Facebook/ Charantorn Chaloemkiad

According to a post by the Facebook news page อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7, the family later explained to the two men that they had accidentally joined a funeral ceremony, not a restaurant. The foreigners reportedly apologised for the misunderstanding and expressed gratitude for the meal and hospitality.

Related Articles

In Thailand, providing food and refreshments to those attending a funeral is a long-standing tradition practised across the country. The gesture is seen as a way to thank guests for paying their respects and to make merit on behalf of the deceased.

Thai family serves food for foreigners mistaking the event as restaurant
Photo via Facebook/ Charantorn Chaloemkiad

What made the story even more amusing was that the situation happened again. On Sunday, February 2, Charantorn shared a second video showing another group of three foreign men who also mistook the funeral for a restaurant. His caption read…

“Foreigners come again, haha. This is a funeral! They asked us whether it is a restaurant or not. Anyway, we served them food. They were surprised and happy.”

In that clip, Charantorn’s mother is seen carrying a tray of Thai dishes to the visitors, while another family member kindly warning them that the food was a little spicy.

Thai funeral event
Photo by ol’pete via Flickr

The videos quickly spread across Thai social media, and Charantorn later revealed that he gave an interview to ThaiRath to explain what had happened.

Reactions online were mixed. Many Thai netizens found the incident amusing and praised the family’s kindness and generosity. Others were more sceptical, suggesting the foreigners may have known it was not a restaurant and were simply seeking free food. Some urged the family not to encourage such behaviour.

However, many defended the hosts, saying that offering food at a funeral is an act of merit-making, and that extending the gesture to the foreigners was in keeping with Thai cultural values of hospitality and compassion.

Latest Thailand News
Man hears voices after drug use, stabs teacher at Chiang Mai school | Thaiger Thailand News

Man hears voices after drug use, stabs teacher at Chiang Mai school

5 seconds ago
Thai family welcomes foreigners who mistake funeral feast for restaurant | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai family welcomes foreigners who mistake funeral feast for restaurant

27 minutes ago
GWM discontinues Good Cat, prepares ORA 5 SUV launch for Thai market | Thaiger Automotive

GWM discontinues Good Cat, prepares ORA 5 SUV launch for Thai market

35 minutes ago
Massive elephant herd emerges near Thap Lan National Park | Thaiger Thailand News

Massive elephant herd emerges near Thap Lan National Park

40 minutes ago
Ex-cop neighbour allegedly pulls gun over footsteps and coughing | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-cop neighbour allegedly pulls gun over footsteps and coughing

1 hour ago
Thai man clings to moving SUV in Pattaya allegedly to stop car thief | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man clings to moving SUV in Pattaya allegedly to stop car thief

1 hour ago
&#8216;Mr Spray&#8217; wanted for defacing Koh Pha Ngan with political graffiti | Thaiger Thailand News

‘Mr Spray’ wanted for defacing Koh Pha Ngan with political graffiti

2 hours ago
Pattaya bar guards caught on video assaulting tourist | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya bar guards caught on video assaulting tourist

2 hours ago
Foreign man flags sea pollution off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign man flags sea pollution off Jomtien Beach in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Udon Thani monk loses control, challenges officials at forest temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani monk loses control, challenges officials at forest temple

4 hours ago
Thailand’s Disneyland bid gains embassy support in US | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s Disneyland bid gains embassy support in US

5 hours ago
French couple deported and blacklisted after sex on Phuket tuk tuk | Thaiger Phuket News

French couple deported and blacklisted after sex on Phuket tuk tuk

5 hours ago
Cambodian beggar disguised as muslim woman arrested in Bangkok&#8217;s Sukhumvit district | Thaiger Bangkok News

Cambodian beggar disguised as muslim woman arrested in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit district

6 hours ago
Thailand signs deal with Canva to improve digital learning | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand signs deal with Canva to improve digital learning

6 hours ago
Thief slashes vocational student’s neck and steals motorcycle in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Thief slashes vocational student’s neck and steals motorcycle in Chon Buri

6 hours ago
How to use Binance in Southeast Asia | Thaiger Finance

How to use Binance in Southeast Asia

6 hours ago
Foreign tourists’ pickup stuck in sand at Phang Nga beach | Thaiger South Thailand News

Foreign tourists’ pickup stuck in sand at Phang Nga beach

7 hours ago
Yaowarat Chinese New Year cancelled to honour Queen Mother Sirikit | Thaiger Bangkok News

Yaowarat Chinese New Year cancelled to honour Queen Mother Sirikit

22 hours ago
Chiang Rai man arrested for stalking TikTok star and issuing death threats | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Rai man arrested for stalking TikTok star and issuing death threats

22 hours ago
Thailand pushes for ceasefire amid Cambodia border tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand pushes for ceasefire amid Cambodia border tensions

23 hours ago
Mentally ill man caught sexually abusing dog near Buriram school | Thaiger Thailand News

Mentally ill man caught sexually abusing dog near Buriram school

23 hours ago
Thailand issues warning for scorching 2026 summer heatwave | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand issues warning for scorching 2026 summer heatwave

23 hours ago
Toddler found dead in ditch behind Ang Thong home | Thaiger Thailand News

Toddler found dead in ditch behind Ang Thong home

1 day ago
Thai man lures 16 year old boy into creating swinger sex videos | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man lures 16 year old boy into creating swinger sex videos

1 day ago
Khao Yai camper killed after wild elephant attack near campsite | Thaiger Thailand News

Khao Yai camper killed after wild elephant attack near campsite

1 day ago
South Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: February 3, 2026, 3:13 PM
150 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.