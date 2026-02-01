Thai man’s sacred tattoo test leads to axe injuries

In Samut Prakan, a 37 year old man aimed to test the protective power of his sacred tattoos but ended with injuries from an axe.

The incident occurred late on Saturday night in a house on Thepharak Road in Mueang Samut Prakan district and was reported by his girlfriend who found him bleeding.

Rescue teams from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation responded to the scene, where they discovered the man with three axe-inflicted wounds across his tattooed back.

The deepest cut measured approximately 2cm and continued to bleed as volunteers administered first aid before transporting him to a nearby hospital, according to rescuer Pornpipat Joradol.

The girlfriend explained that the man had earlier visited a sacred tattoo shrine, or samnak sak yant, in Bangkok to evaluate the power of his tattoos, a practice that involves testing the tattoos by striking the skin with sharp objects.

Despite evidence suggesting otherwise, the man insisted he had injured himself with a knife.

Sak yant tattoos are embedded in local spiritual traditions, with each design believed to offer protection, luck, or other supernatural benefits. Traditionally applied by a sak yant master using a sharpened needle while reciting sacred mantras, these tattoos were historically worn by Thai warriors for spiritual strength in battle.

Today, many Thais continue to seek them for spiritual protection.

A female volunteer at the scene recounted that the man acknowledged having tested his tattoos in the past without any problems, including during the Vegetarian Festival. This time, he speculated that the axe might have been too heavy, leading to the injury.

Despite the pain, the volunteer suggested that the man remains committed to the practice, noting, ‘He was in agony the whole time, but I don’t think he’s given up on it. It’s something he truly believes in,’ as reported by Bangkok Post.