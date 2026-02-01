Thai man’s sacred tattoo test leads to axe injuries

Belief in sak yant protection remains strong

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: February 1, 2026, 3:19 PM
15,673 1 minute read
Thai man’s sacred tattoo test leads to axe injuries | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

In Samut Prakan, a 37 year old man aimed to test the protective power of his sacred tattoos but ended with injuries from an axe.

The incident occurred late on Saturday night in a house on Thepharak Road in Mueang Samut Prakan district and was reported by his girlfriend who found him bleeding.

Rescue teams from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation responded to the scene, where they discovered the man with three axe-inflicted wounds across his tattooed back.

The deepest cut measured approximately 2cm and continued to bleed as volunteers administered first aid before transporting him to a nearby hospital, according to rescuer Pornpipat Joradol.

The girlfriend explained that the man had earlier visited a sacred tattoo shrine, or samnak sak yant, in Bangkok to evaluate the power of his tattoos, a practice that involves testing the tattoos by striking the skin with sharp objects.

Despite evidence suggesting otherwise, the man insisted he had injured himself with a knife.

Thai man's sacred tattoo test leads to axe injuries | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Sak yant tattoos are embedded in local spiritual traditions, with each design believed to offer protection, luck, or other supernatural benefits. Traditionally applied by a sak yant master using a sharpened needle while reciting sacred mantras, these tattoos were historically worn by Thai warriors for spiritual strength in battle.

Related Articles

Today, many Thais continue to seek them for spiritual protection.

A female volunteer at the scene recounted that the man acknowledged having tested his tattoos in the past without any problems, including during the Vegetarian Festival. This time, he speculated that the axe might have been too heavy, leading to the injury.

Despite the pain, the volunteer suggested that the man remains committed to the practice, noting, ‘He was in agony the whole time, but I don’t think he’s given up on it. It’s something he truly believes in,’ as reported by Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
Yaowarat Chinese New Year cancelled to honour Queen Mother Sirikit | Thaiger Bangkok News

Yaowarat Chinese New Year cancelled to honour Queen Mother Sirikit

6 hours ago
Chiang Rai man arrested for stalking TikTok star and issuing death threats | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Rai man arrested for stalking TikTok star and issuing death threats

6 hours ago
Thailand pushes for ceasefire amid Cambodia border tensions | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand pushes for ceasefire amid Cambodia border tensions

7 hours ago
Mentally ill man caught sexually abusing dog near Buriram school | Thaiger Thailand News

Mentally ill man caught sexually abusing dog near Buriram school

7 hours ago
Thailand issues warning for scorching 2026 summer heatwave | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand issues warning for scorching 2026 summer heatwave

7 hours ago
Toddler found dead in ditch behind Ang Thong home | Thaiger Thailand News

Toddler found dead in ditch behind Ang Thong home

8 hours ago
Thai man lures 16 year old boy into creating swinger sex videos | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man lures 16 year old boy into creating swinger sex videos

9 hours ago
Khao Yai camper killed after wild elephant attack near campsite | Thaiger Thailand News

Khao Yai camper killed after wild elephant attack near campsite

9 hours ago
GISTDA takes Thailand closer to space milestone with China | Thaiger Thailand News

GISTDA takes Thailand closer to space milestone with China

9 hours ago
3 Thai victims injured after 1-tonne traffic sign collapses in Saraburi | Thaiger Thailand News

3 Thai victims injured after 1-tonne traffic sign collapses in Saraburi

10 hours ago
Pattaya nightlife stalls for Thailand&#8217;s advance voting | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya nightlife stalls for Thailand’s advance voting

10 hours ago
Russian man jumps from plane after landing at Bangkok airport | Thaiger Aviation News

Russian man jumps from plane after landing at Bangkok airport

11 hours ago
Chon Buri worker alleges repeated urine attacks by neighbour | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri worker alleges repeated urine attacks by neighbour

12 hours ago
Armed thief steals over 10 million baht in gold from Sukhumvit mall | Thaiger Bangkok News

Armed thief steals over 10 million baht in gold from Sukhumvit mall

12 hours ago
Owner demands justice after cat found dead outside neighbour’s home | Thaiger Thailand News

Owner demands justice after cat found dead outside neighbour’s home

13 hours ago
AOT to raise passenger service charge for international flights from May | Thaiger Aviation News

AOT to raise passenger service charge for international flights from May

13 hours ago
Public backlash erupts over ECT mistakes in advance voting | Thaiger Thailand News

Public backlash erupts over ECT mistakes in advance voting

14 hours ago
Teen arrested for fatal stabbing of police officer in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen arrested for fatal stabbing of police officer in Samut Prakan

14 hours ago
Russian men arrested in Bangkok for dismembering compatriot | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian men arrested in Bangkok for dismembering compatriot

15 hours ago
Thai man&#8217;s sacred tattoo test leads to axe injuries | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man’s sacred tattoo test leads to axe injuries

1 day ago
Police hunt suspect after immigration officer&#8217;s fatal stabbing | Thaiger Thailand News

Police hunt suspect after immigration officer’s fatal stabbing

1 day ago
Cyber police arrest Telegram group admin for child porn distribution | Thaiger Thailand News

Cyber police arrest Telegram group admin for child porn distribution

1 day ago
Japanese firms in Thailand struggle amid Thai-Cambodian border conflict | Thaiger Thailand News

Japanese firms in Thailand struggle amid Thai-Cambodian border conflict

1 day ago
Phuket&#8217;s Big Buddha viewpoint set to reopen after renovations this month | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s Big Buddha viewpoint set to reopen after renovations this month

1 day ago
Thai parties pledge support for sex workers ahead of election | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai parties pledge support for sex workers ahead of election

1 day ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: February 1, 2026, 3:19 PM
15,673 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.