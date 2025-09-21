Jealousy leads to fatal stabbing in Phichit truck incident

Picture of the alleged kitchen knife, courtesy of Khaosod

A 61 year old construction contractor, Sombat, has been accused of fatally stabbing his 31 year old partner, Pochana, a nurse assistant, inside a pickup truck in Phichit province. Following the incident, Sombat attempted to take his own life but was found and hospitalised with serious injuries.

The tragic event occurred on last night, September 20, along Route 117, in Nong Lum subdistrict, Wachirabarami district.

At approximately 10.30pm, Police Lieutenant Sanan Butraya and rescue teams discovered Pochana’s lifeless body inside a Ford pickup truck registered in Nakhon Sawan. She had suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest, back, and neck.

Sombat, found in the driver’s seat, was also injured, clutching a kitchen knife and in severe pain. Police quickly transported him to Wachirabarami Hospital before transferring him to the intensive care unit at Phichit Hospital.

Investigations revealed that Sombat, whose wife had passed away a year prior, had been in a relationship with Pochana for about four to five months.

On the day of the murder, Sombat left his construction job early, borrowing his employer’s truck to pick up Pochana from Sukhothai. During their journey through Phichit, an argument ensued, reportedly fueled by jealousy over their significant age difference.

In a fit of rage, Sombat allegedly stabbed Pochana multiple times. Following the attack, he called his employer, confessing to the murder and was advised to surrender to the nearest police.

Picture courtesy of Khaosod

Instead, Sombat attempted suicide using the same knife but was found unconscious by the authorities and taken to the hospital.

In similar news, earlier this month in Chon Buri, a 75 year old man fatally shot his 41 year old wife before turning the gun on himself. Police said jealousy over their significant 34-year age gap and frequent disagreements were believed to have fuelled the tragedy.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Thadet Klomkliang, phichit’s provincial police commander, suggested that jealousy was the motive behind this crime. Currently, Sombat remains in the ICU, unable to provide a statement, reported by Khaosod.

Jealousy leads to fatal stabbing in Phichit truck incident

