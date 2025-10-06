3 prisons officials killed in murder-suicide in welfare accommodation

An official from the Department of Corrections committed a murder-suicide involving his ex-wife and her new boyfriend out of jealousy at a welfare accommodation in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Officers from Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima Police Station were called to investigate the incident at a welfare house within the Central Prison compound. Upon arrival, they found three people with gunshot wounds: 45 year old Nattapong, 48 year old Trakoon, and 42 year old Wichit.

All three individuals were prison officials. Nattapong and Trakoon shared a daughter and had divorced just two weeks prior to the incident. Wichit was identified as Trakoon’s new boyfriend.

Trakoon and Wichit were pronounced dead at the scene, while Nattapong was transported to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Witnesses told Channel 7 that Trakoon and her boyfriend were dining outside the house when Nattapong approached them.

An argument reportedly broke out, driven by Nattapong’s jealousy, before he opened fire on his ex-wife and her boyfriend. The gunman then turned the weapon on himself.

According to witnesses, the couple’s 10 year old daughter shouted for her father to stop hurting her mother, but her cries went unheard.

Despite the witness accounts suggesting jealousy as the motive, police said they would review security camera footage from the scene and surrounding areas, along with other potential motives, before concluding the case.

In a similar incident reported two weeks ago, a construction contractor in the Isaan province of Phichit fatally stabbed his girlfriend in a pickup truck and attempted to take his own life with the same knife. The couple had reportedly argued over jealousy and their age difference before the violent attack.

Another murder-suicide occurred in Pathum Thani province at the beginning of September, when a Thai man shot four of his wife’s relatives and then took his own life in his vehicle after being caught having an affair with his wife’s younger sister.