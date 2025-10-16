Jealous ex beats love rival to death in Phuket flat bust-up

A man was arrested in Phuket after fatally assaulting his ex-wife’s new partner during a violent confrontation at her apartment, driven by jealousy.

The suspect, 43 year old Prapan Chukaew from Phatthalung province was apprehended yesterday afternoon, October 15, near a rest area beside Phuket City Police Station on Yaowarat Road in Phuket Town.

His arrest followed a warrant issued by the Phuket Provincial Court earlier that day. Prapan now faces charges of causing death by inflicting bodily harm without intent to kill, under Section 290 of the Thai Criminal Code, confirmed Police Lieutenant Colonel Rachat Phromkhun, Deputy Inspector of Wichit Police Station.

The violent incident took place around 6pm on Tuesday, October 14, at B-House Apartment in Wichit. Police reports state that Prapan stormed into the ground-floor unit occupied by his 46 year old ex-wife, Phonphat Phanmani, and her 59 year old partner, Woraphong Panthuta.

He allegedly began by grabbing Phonphat by the neck and choking her, before turning his aggression on Woraphong. Witnesses and police say the victim was severely beaten and lost consciousness during the attack. Prapan then fled the scene on his motorcycle.

A shaken Phonphat immediately contacted emergency services by dialling 1669. Rescue workers from Wichit Municipality and an EMS team from Vachira Phuket Hospital rushed to the scene and transported Woraphong to hospital. He was pronounced dead at 7.45pm.

Police, led by Wichit Police Chief Colonel Somsak Thongkliang, launched a night-long manhunt. The suspect was tracked down and arrested in less than 24 hours.

Following his arrest, Prapan was taken to Wichit Police Station for questioning. Police say he has confessed to the assault, with jealousy identified as the likely motive behind the fatal attack, reported The Phuket News.

“The suspect acted out of anger after seeing his former partner with another man.”

Legal proceedings are now underway, and the case will be submitted to the public prosecutor once the investigation is complete.