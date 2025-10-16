Jealous ex beats love rival to death in Phuket flat bust-up

Suspect tracked down within 24 hours following fatal apartment fight

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 16, 2025
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

A man was arrested in Phuket after fatally assaulting his ex-wife’s new partner during a violent confrontation at her apartment, driven by jealousy.

The suspect, 43 year old Prapan Chukaew from Phatthalung province was apprehended yesterday afternoon, October 15, near a rest area beside Phuket City Police Station on Yaowarat Road in Phuket Town.

His arrest followed a warrant issued by the Phuket Provincial Court earlier that day. Prapan now faces charges of causing death by inflicting bodily harm without intent to kill, under Section 290 of the Thai Criminal Code, confirmed Police Lieutenant Colonel Rachat Phromkhun, Deputy Inspector of Wichit Police Station.

The violent incident took place around 6pm on Tuesday, October 14, at B-House Apartment in Wichit. Police reports state that Prapan stormed into the ground-floor unit occupied by his 46 year old ex-wife, Phonphat Phanmani, and her 59 year old partner, Woraphong Panthuta.

He allegedly began by grabbing Phonphat by the neck and choking her, before turning his aggression on Woraphong. Witnesses and police say the victim was severely beaten and lost consciousness during the attack. Prapan then fled the scene on his motorcycle.

A shaken Phonphat immediately contacted emergency services by dialling 1669. Rescue workers from Wichit Municipality and an EMS team from Vachira Phuket Hospital rushed to the scene and transported Woraphong to hospital. He was pronounced dead at 7.45pm.

Police, led by Wichit Police Chief Colonel Somsak Thongkliang, launched a night-long manhunt. The suspect was tracked down and arrested in less than 24 hours.

Related Articles

Following his arrest, Prapan was taken to Wichit Police Station for questioning. Police say he has confessed to the assault, with jealousy identified as the likely motive behind the fatal attack, reported The Phuket News.

“The suspect acted out of anger after seeing his former partner with another man.”

Legal proceedings are now underway, and the case will be submitted to the public prosecutor once the investigation is complete.

Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.