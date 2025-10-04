Phuket pub stabbing suspect turns himself in to police

A southern politician’s grandson surrendered to Phuket police after allegedly stabbing a young man during a late-night confrontation at a local pub.

The grandson of Phatthalung Town Mayor Kraiwat Thammapetch, surrendered to police yesterday, October 3, after being accused of stabbing a 25 year old man at a local pub on Wednesday, October 1.

Thirayut Thammapetch, accompanied by his lawyer, arrived at Phuket City Police Station just after midday, where he was received by Phuket City Police Chief Police Colonel Chatree Chukaew. He was later handed over to Police Lieutenant Colonel Udom Petcharat for questioning.

The incident took place inside the Rhythm Pub on Tilok U-Thit 1 Road during the early hours of Wednesday. CCTV footage captured the attack, showing the victim, Kantawee Preecha, being stabbed multiple times before the suspect fled in a new white BMW Z4. The vehicle was later found abandoned and seized by police as evidence.

Pol. Col. Chatree confirmed that Thirayut presented himself voluntarily, adding that officers had already secured an arrest warrant from the Phuket Provincial Court. The warrant charged him with attempted murder and carrying a weapon in a public place without a valid reason.

During a two-hour interrogation, Thirayut reportedly admitted to owning the knife but denied any intention to kill. He told investigators that the matter was “personal” and refused to go into further detail.

“The suspect has denied the attempted murder charge. He has the right not to answer questions. Investigators will continue gathering evidence and taking statements from witnesses.”

The Phuket News reported that the victim, Kantawee, from Nakhon Si Thammarat province, sustained stab wounds to his neck, chest and arm. He was rushed to Bangkok Hospital Phuket by friends shortly after the attack and is now in stable condition, according to medical staff.

Police are continuing their investigation to determine the motive behind the assault, which some sources suggest may have stemmed from a personal dispute. Officers are also reviewing additional CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses who were at the pub that night.

