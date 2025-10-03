Stoned son knocks mum out cold in Thai family meltdown

A Thai man high on cannabis has been accused of viciously attacking his mother, leaving her battered and unconscious in a brutal outburst at their rural home.

The incident unfolded earlier this week in a village in Thailand, where the suspect, the woman’s biological son, allegedly assaulted her following a heated argument. The young man has since surrendered himself to the police.

Emergency responders found the mother with severe bruising across her arms and legs, and early medical examinations revealed signs of internal bleeding, swelling to the face, and blunt force trauma to the head. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Despite the visible injuries, the shirtless suspect was seen grinning as police questioned him.

“I didn’t hit her. I didn’t throw anything at my mum.”

In a series of rambling and defensive statements caught on video, he appeared to shift blame while denying responsibility.

“So what now? Maybe I just said too much. I didn’t mean for it to be this way.”

When pressed further, he asked: “What did I do to my mum, really? Tell me, seriously.”

Eventually, he admitted to the outburst, citing anger as the reason behind his violent behaviour.

“Whatever I said, it was just too much, that’s all. I got mad,” he said, before adding, “She wouldn’t stop talking — it was driving me mad.”

He went on to say, “She brought me food, and I hadn’t even finished eating. There was no forcing involved. I just did it because I was upset at mum.”

The suspect, who had visible facial bruising himself, insisted the incident was drug-fuelled.

“It was just weed,” he said, attempting to play down the severity of the attack.

Police are continuing their investigation, with forensic teams gathering evidence from the scene. The victim remains in the hospital under close observation, and officers are awaiting further medical reports, reported Thairath.