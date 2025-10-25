Boozy brawl ends in deadly stabbing in Chon Buri hillside home

Alcohol-fuelled argument spirals out of control in small hillside village

Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A man was fatally stabbed during a booze-fuelled fight in Chon Buri’s Sri Racha district on Thursday night, following a heated argument among friends.

The incident occurred around 10.30pm on October 23 behind Somdej Phra Boromarajadevi Hospital where police found the lifeless body of 40 year old Prasert Iamsaard with three stab wounds to his abdomen.

Officers from Sri Racha Police Station, led by Deputy Inspector Wichian Simajarn, arrived at the wooden hillside house to discover 58 year old Wiwat Inthawong, still heavily intoxicated and waiting at the scene. He confessed to the killing and surrendered himself. A 10-inch knife, wrapped in paper, was recovered nearby.

The violent clash took place in a small community of four to five wooden houses home to general labourers. According to witness Phornsak Chansiro, who lives next door, the men had been drinking Lao Khao, strong local rice liquor, after finishing work. Wiwat, Prasert, and a third man known only as “Big” were sitting around a dining table when a quarrel erupted.

Phornsak, who was watching television in his house, said the younger man, Prasert, pushed Wiwat in the chest and taunted him. Things escalated quickly.

“They were shoving each other, and then Wiwat suddenly grabbed a knife and stabbed Prasert three times.”

Prasert collapsed and died on the spot.

Wiwat then walked into Phornsak’s house and calmly admitted, “I killed him. Call the police.”

Phornsak told police that arguments among the group were not uncommon when alcohol was involved, but no one had ever expected it to end in bloodshed, reported The Pattaya News.

Police have detained Wiwat and launched a full investigation. Forensic teams examined the scene and collected evidence, while Wiwat remains in custody awaiting legal proceedings.

In another drunk stabbing incident, a drunken dispute over a suspected affair ended in tragedy at a workers’ camp in Surat Thani, where a man fatally stabbed his own relative.

Police in Tha Chang responded to the scene on September 24 and found the 28 year old victim dead from a chest wound.

Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

