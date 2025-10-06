Man breaks into ex-wife’s home in Ayutthaya, kills her father

A man allegedly shot and killed his ex-father-in-law and seriously injured himself during a violent altercation at a residence in Bang Pa-in district, Ayutthaya, yesterday, October 5. Police are continuing their investigation and have detained the suspect at a local hospital.

At around 11am, officers from Bang Pa-in Police Station were notified of a fatal domestic dispute at a house in Moo 7, Ban Sang subdistrict. Rescue personnel and forensic teams were dispatched to the scene.

Police found a 30 year old Theerachot Pharot, lying next to a Mercedes-Benz sedan with gunshot wounds to his chin, body, and face. He was in critical condition and was transported to Ayutthaya Hospital for emergency treatment.

Inside the house, police discovered the body of 60 year old Bancha Phusathong, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the chest and a stab wound to the neck. A pair of scissors was found nearby, and a 9mm handgun was recovered from his hand.

Officers also located a shoulder bag containing another 9mm pistol near the front door. Forensic analysis confirmed that the gun had been fired once, but the bullet became jammed in the barrel.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Theerachot, who is the ex-husband of Bancha’s daughter, had arrived at the house earlier that day and called out for his former wife.

History of physical abuse

According to the daughter, 28 year old Parinchaya, she did not respond and locked the doors, stating that Theerachot had a history of physical abuse toward her and their child.

Parinchaya told police that Theerachot climbed the fence, forced his way through the screen door, and encountered her father on the ground floor. A confrontation followed, during which gunshots were heard. She said she came downstairs to find her father unresponsive.

She also said Theerachot had previously followed her to another province, leading her to return to her father’s home in Ayutthaya. She reported receiving threats from him and had previously filed a police report. She expressed concerns for her safety, citing that Theerachot is the son of a deputy mayor in Bang Ban district, Ayutthaya.

Neighbours told police that Theerachot had been to the house several times before and was frequently involved in arguments with the family. On the day of the incident, they reported hearing multiple gunshots before seeing Theerachot exit the house, bleeding, and attempting to flee in his car. He was unable to drive away due to his injuries and was detained by locals until police arrived.

According to witnesses, the deceased had previously discussed ongoing domestic problems and had expressed concern about how to handle the situation.

Police collected forensic evidence from the scene and reviewed CCTV footage, which showed Theerachot parking his car near the house, entering the premises, and later running out shirtless and bleeding.

KhaoSod reported that the suspect remains in the hospital under police custody. Investigators plan to question witnesses and involved parties and will formally question Theerachot once his condition stabilises.