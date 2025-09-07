75 year old Jealous husband kills 41 year old wife and himself

A 75 year old man, driven by jealousy over his much younger 41 year old wife, shot both her and himself with a shotgun at their home in Chon Buri today, September 7.

Police at Klong Kiew Police Station were alerted to the incident at 8am, discovering the bodies at a single-storey residence in Moo 7, Klong Kiew subdistrict, Baan Bueng district.

Inside, the police found the man, Vinat, deceased on the sofa with a gunshot wound to the head. In a nearby room, his wife, Napaporn was found with a gunshot wound to the back, killed with the same shotgun. Spent shotgun shells were also discovered at the scene.

Residents reported hearing gunshots at approximately 9pm and again at 10pm yesterday, September 6. Preliminary investigations suggest the first shot was fired at the wife, followed by the man turning the gun on himself.

The couple had a significant age gap of 34 years, with the man known for being possessive. Disagreements were not uncommon, particularly as the wife, employed at a factory, often did not return home on weekends. It is believed that an attempt to reconcile failed, leading to the tragic shooting.

A woman, referred to as Bee, who discovered the bodies, explained that she was there to pay rent. When no one answered, she called the man’s wife, who suggested she enter the house.

Upon finding the man seemingly asleep on the sofa, she approached, only to notice blood and the weapon. Shocked, she sought help and contacted the police for assistance, reported KhaoSod.

