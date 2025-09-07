75 year old Jealous husband kills 41 year old wife and himself

Jealousy ends in devastating family tragedy

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee32 seconds agoLast Updated: Sunday, September 7, 2025
50 1 minute read
75 year old Jealous husband kills 41 year old wife and himself | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Amarin TV

A 75 year old man, driven by jealousy over his much younger 41 year old wife, shot both her and himself with a shotgun at their home in Chon Buri today, September 7.

Police at Klong Kiew Police Station were alerted to the incident at 8am, discovering the bodies at a single-storey residence in Moo 7, Klong Kiew subdistrict, Baan Bueng district.

Inside, the police found the man, Vinat, deceased on the sofa with a gunshot wound to the head. In a nearby room, his wife, Napaporn was found with a gunshot wound to the back, killed with the same shotgun. Spent shotgun shells were also discovered at the scene.

Residents reported hearing gunshots at approximately 9pm and again at 10pm yesterday, September 6. Preliminary investigations suggest the first shot was fired at the wife, followed by the man turning the gun on himself.

The couple had a significant age gap of 34 years, with the man known for being possessive. Disagreements were not uncommon, particularly as the wife, employed at a factory, often did not return home on weekends. It is believed that an attempt to reconcile failed, leading to the tragic shooting.

A woman, referred to as Bee, who discovered the bodies, explained that she was there to pay rent. When no one answered, she called the man’s wife, who suggested she enter the house.

Upon finding the man seemingly asleep on the sofa, she approached, only to notice blood and the weapon. Shocked, she sought help and contacted the police for assistance, reported KhaoSod.

Related Articles
75 year old Jealous husband kills 41 year old wife and himself | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, friends of a man accused of murdering his wife and leaving her body in a car suggest financial troubles and a secret double life may have driven the crime.

Police from Phetchakasem Police Station arrested the suspect, 40 year old Mepaphat, at his residence in Soi Phetchakasem 67, Bangkok, just after midnight on June 10.

Latest Thailand News
75 year old Jealous husband kills 41 year old wife and himself | Thaiger Crime News

75 year old Jealous husband kills 41 year old wife and himself

32 seconds ago
Teenagers arrested in Trang after driving stolen Krabi rescue van | Thaiger Crime News

Teenagers arrested in Trang after driving stolen Krabi rescue van

20 minutes ago
Police raid kratom juice site in Hat Yai, seizing 138 litres | Thaiger South Thailand News

Police raid kratom juice site in Hat Yai, seizing 138 litres

41 minutes ago
Police bust counterfeit lubricant and sex toy operation in Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

Police bust counterfeit lubricant and sex toy operation in Thailand

58 minutes ago
Thailand, Laos, China push forward with new rail bridge project | Thaiger Transport News

Thailand, Laos, China push forward with new rail bridge project

1 hour ago
Woman arrested in Hat Yai for smuggling drugs in brassiere | Thaiger South Thailand News

Woman arrested in Hat Yai for smuggling drugs in brassiere

3 hours ago
Chon Buri suitcase murder linked to Chinese gang | Thaiger Crime News

Chon Buri suitcase murder linked to Chinese gang

3 hours ago
British man dies after fall from Pattaya hotel | Thaiger Pattaya News

British man dies after fall from Pattaya hotel

3 hours ago
Phayao man dies after falling into 3-metre deep hole | Thaiger Thailand News

Phayao man dies after falling into 3-metre deep hole

4 hours ago
Singer reports influencer Keng Lai Prang for alleged harassment | Thaiger Bangkok News

Singer reports influencer Keng Lai Prang for alleged harassment

4 hours ago
Power outage scheduled for 33 locations in Bangkok and nearby provinces | Thaiger Bangkok News

Power outage scheduled for 33 locations in Bangkok and nearby provinces

4 hours ago
Indian tourist scammed in Pattaya over costly beauty products | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourist scammed in Pattaya over costly beauty products

5 hours ago
Thai-Cambodian border talks aim to ease tensions in Koh Kong | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-Cambodian border talks aim to ease tensions in Koh Kong

5 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain and flash floods

5 hours ago
Whales and dolphins win protection in Thai seas crackdown | Thaiger Environment News

Whales and dolphins win protection in Thai seas crackdown

23 hours ago
Thailand warned clean energy gap could deter data centre boom | Thaiger Business News

Thailand warned clean energy gap could deter data centre boom

23 hours ago
Bangkok to host dazzling Colours of Africa fest at CentralWorld | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok to host dazzling Colours of Africa fest at CentralWorld

23 hours ago
RTAF unveils new US-built AT-6TH attack jets in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Thailand News

RTAF unveils new US-built AT-6TH attack jets in Chiang Mai

24 hours ago
AI and satellites join fight against Thailand’s toxic dust | Thaiger Technology News

AI and satellites join fight against Thailand’s toxic dust

1 day ago
China slowdown drags Thailand tourist arrivals down 7% | Thaiger Tourism News

China slowdown drags Thailand tourist arrivals down 7%

1 day ago
Patong man arrested with methamphetamine in pre-dawn drug raid | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong man arrested with methamphetamine in pre-dawn drug raid

1 day ago
Bangkok condo guard stabbed to death in late-night horror | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok condo guard stabbed to death in late-night horror

1 day ago
Pheu Thai prepares for opposition role after prime ministerial defeat | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai prepares for opposition role after prime ministerial defeat

1 day ago
Pattaya tourist beaten after alleged groping sparks street fight | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya tourist beaten after alleged groping sparks street fight

1 day ago
Bangkok Cultural Centre MRT stays open after flood chaos hits | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok Cultural Centre MRT stays open after flood chaos hits

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee32 seconds agoLast Updated: Sunday, September 7, 2025
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.