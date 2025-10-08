Man arrested for fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend in Phetchaburi market

Police apprehended the suspect after a four-day manhunt, jealousy cited as motive

Ryan Turner
25 minutes ago
Last Updated: Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Arrest of the gunman | Photo via KhaoSod

Police in Phetchaburi arrested a man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend three times out of jealousy at a crowded market before fleeing on a motorbike and hiding in an abandoned golf course.

The suspect, identified as 31 year old Taweechai, also known as Nick, was captured at around 7.45am today, October 8, by officers from the Thayang Police Station and regional investigation units.

He was wanted for the murder of 27 year old Orjira, who was shot dead at Nong Bua Market in Thayang district on the morning of October 4.

Witnesses reported hearing three gunshots. CCTV footage showed a man wearing a helmet and face covering arriving on a green motorbike, walking towards the victim, and firing three rounds into the back of her head as she sat astride her motorbike at her vegetable stall. He then fled the scene on his bike.

Emergency responders found the victim unconscious beside her overturned motorcycle. She was rushed to Phra Chom Klao Hospital but later died from her injuries.

Image of the crime scene | Photo via KhaoSod

Investigators initially suspected Taweechai, her former boyfriend, as the gunman after witnesses said the couple had been arguing moments before the shooting. Police quickly launched a manhunt, focusing on jealousy as the likely motive.

KhaoSod reported that following the attack, Taweechai fled and hid in a deserted golf course in Khao Yai subdistrict. After several days of searching, officers found him lying in a wooded area near a road early this morning and placed him under arrest.

The suspect later led police to the .38 calibre handgun used in the killing, hidden under the seat of his motorbike. During questioning, he allegedly confessed, claiming he attempted to take his own life twice after the shooting, but the gun misfired both times.

He told police he acted out of heartbreak, believing his ex-girlfriend had become involved with another man and that her family disapproved of their relationship.

Police have detained Taweechai for further interrogation at Thayang Police Station as legal proceedings continue.

Bullet casings found on the crime scene | Photo via KhaoSod

