Thailand urged to act as domestic violence cases surge

Health officials in Thailand are calling for urgent political action after thousands of domestic violence cases were reported across the country this year.

The Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) has warned about the country’s growing domestic violence problem, urging political leaders to adopt stronger, unified policies after shocking new figures emerged.

Speaking at a seminar yesterday, November 13, titled Local Communities as Models for 24-Hour Domestic Violence Management, ThaiHealth pushed for immediate action, following data showing over 17,900 reported domestic abuse cases so far last year. The majority of those seeking help were women.

The event, part of a global campaign to end violence against women and children, was supported by the Friends of Women Foundation, the Women’s Network from Four Regions, and the Multi-Professional Mechanism Development Network. Together, the groups called for creating Safe Homes, Safe Cities.

Porranee Poobrasert, Deputy Manager of ThaiHealth, said domestic violence remains a pressing and escalating issue across the country. She cited data from the One Stop Crisis Centres, which handled thousands of cases this year, and said that the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security received over 4,800 additional reports via its hotline. Many of these incidents were linked to substance abuse, unmanaged anger, and mental health issues.

“Domestic violence is not just a family matter; it’s a national issue. We need to promote prevention through knowledge-sharing, innovation, network development, and clear policies that lead to long-term solutions.”

Thanawadee Thajeen, Director of the Friends of Women Foundation, shared that their support initiatives had helped 276 individuals from 33 families. These insights, she said, would be used to upgrade protection and rehabilitation systems nationwide.

At the end of the seminar, ThaiHealth and its partners presented seven key policy recommendations to female representatives of four political parties. These included declaring domestic violence a national agenda, improving inter-ministerial coordination, boosting funding and staffing, and enhancing both victim protection and rehabilitation for perpetrators.

A key demand was the swift enactment of the People’s Draft Domestic Violence Protection Act, which has gained support from over 26,000 signatories, according to Bangkok Post.

The act seeks to end Thailand’s longstanding culture of “compromising” with abusers and to foster safer conditions for women and children.

Sasinan Thamnithinan of the People’s Party stressed the need for cross-party cooperation. Rudklao Intawong Suwankiri, deputy leader of the Democrat Party, agreed:

“Violence against women and children requires a coordinated national framework.”